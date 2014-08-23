Truck owner’s spirit broken

AFTER working for wages for 25 years, truck driver Lorne Green thought he would buy his own truck to provide for the four of his eight children still at home.

The single father, a shareholder in three East Coast forestry blocks, was counting on a preferential employment clause in the lease agreements written by his ancestors to obtain work – but it turns out that large outside companies are making the profits.

“I’m just trying to get ahead in life. There’s no heater or air conditioning in this truck, but I assumed it would help me pay the bills,” Mr Green said.

“All I want is a fair deal, according to the rights my tipuna gave me.”

But after three months as a truck owner, fighting for work, Mr Green says he has had enough, that he will give up on the truck and move to Christchurch.

When the Opotiki News caught up with Mr Green, his truck carried what appeared to be less than a full load, logs from Omaio destined for Kawerau.

“People are scrounging for what little work there is at Omaio, even though they are shareholders in bigger and more profitable blocks,” he said.

“We’re trying to get in there, but the big operators are making it difficult for us.”

Mr Green said large transport companies from Rotorua and Mount Maunganui were sending up to a dozen trucks to East Coast forest blocks daily.

“It used to be more trucks, but it’s fewer now after the downturn,” he said.

Some of these trucks were not driven by shareholders.

“Our tipuna signed lease agreements way back with the forest owners that the work must come to us shareholders and beneficiaries,” Mr Green said.

“If we have the gear to do the work, we are to get priority over the outsiders.”

Several East Coast people had supported Mr Green in his drive to work according to the agreements, but to no avail.

Mr Green said he reckoned East Coast Maori should look to Tuhoe and their staunch attitude for guidance.

“Tuhoe only put their own people into their forests, they know the kaupapa,” he said.

“Some of our people have met with Tuhoe about making changes down the Coast so we can get more work.

“But they were outnumbered by those trustees who are working with the outside companies to keep them in and us out.

“That’s the last straw for me.”

Hancock Forest Management general manager Bill McCallum said the work allocation was a matter for the trusts and the shareholders in the forestry blocks.

“These are the people Lorne should be speaking to,” he said.

Kotahitanga Log Haulage director Steve Smith said shareholder truck operators like Mr Green failed to obtain work because of “trustees not doing their job”.

“There are 11 forestry blocks up there, where preference or priority is to be given to shareholders,” he said.

“The old tipuna had the vision, but over the many years that the trees have been growing, the trustees have been lax, resulting in forestry managers getting their mates in there instead.”

One of the people striving to correct the situation with work allocation is Matangareka 3B Trust chairman John Butler.

With other forest collectives and chairmen, Mr Butler, on Tuesday, August 12, placed an advertisement in the Opotiki News calling for registrations of interest for work in the Matangareka No 3B Block.

“Outsiders have taken advantage of us not being equipped to do the work,” Mr Butler said.

“They have brought in their mates from the outside, but now many of us are saying we’ve had enough of outside businesses getting the work.”

Mr Butler said the value of the East Coast harvesting, cartage and engineering work amounted to several million dollars per year.

