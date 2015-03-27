End of an era: Commercial Hotel closes

IN a move that signals the end of an era, the bar at the Commercial Hotel will close its doors for the last time on Sunday.

Hotel proprietor Selena Te Amo, who owns the business with her husband Pera Te Amo, declined to discuss the reasons for closure when approached by the Beacon.

“We are just extremely private people.”

However, Mrs Te Amo confirmed the pub would close its doors this weekend and said she wanted to keep the news low-key.

She said she was hoping to tell those who frequented the pub on Thursday and Friday evenings before informing anyone else.

However, the news was broken on social networking site Facebook by a patron who attended the bar on Wednesday night. Mrs Te Amo had told her about the impending closure.

“I told her to keep it under her hat but, well, I guess she couldn’t,” Mrs Te Amo said.

And the news is spreading like wildfire, with people commenting on the Commercial Hotel’s Facebook page.

Ross Radovanovich, who worked as a bartender at the pub in the 1990s, said: “Wow. Sad days, great memories – I’ll never forget The Comm.”

Mike Horan said he had good memories of the place, including being able to buy his first beer in a pub.

“The Comm was the first pub I legally drunk at with the old man back in the day, sad to see it go.”

Kahu Wana wrote that she would head to the pub on Sunday to mark its last day.

“[It] will be a sad loss but hopefully better opportunities to you Selena … you have always been there to support local community events and sport.”

The Commercial Hotel first appeared on the Strand when EL Smith was granted a licence in March 1893. It was Whakatane’s second hotel and Mr Smith was given three months to complete its construction.

Under such tight time constraints Mr Smith bought an existing hotel building at Wairongomai, on the Thames goldfields, and transferred it to Whakatane.

This building was demolished in 1939 and rebuilt on the section next door in art deco style, expanding later to become the old BNZ bank, which eventually became the public bar.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council bought the building in 2002.

In 2003 the regional council split the building into two, with the old bank section leased out to publicans and the second part used for storage. As part of the process of dividing it the regional council was required by Whakatane District Council to bring the building up to standard for fire safety purposes and to strengthen it to withstand earthquakes.

Regional council communications adviser Linda Thompson said the current lease expired in June and the regional council was considering its future options for the property.

