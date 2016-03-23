SPCA action devastating

WHAKATANE SPCA stands accused of being too quick to destroy animals in its care after a nine-week old pup was euthanised despite having a loving home to go to.

Penny, a small mixed-breed pup, was put down two weeks ago – a day after an SPCA volunteer offered to adopt her and pay for vaccinations and de-sexing.

Margaret Daniels went to the centre on March 11 expecting to pick up Penny, whom she had previously fostered, but was told that she had been euthanised two days earlier after being assessed as “a bit nippy”.

“I was horrified. How can the organisation that everybody trusts to do the best for animals have destroyed a small puppy who had a loving knowledgeable home to go to.”

Angry and upset, she complained to SPCA New Zealand and initiated a social media campaign that has seen Penny’s short life story shared all over the country.

With massive public support, Mrs Daniels is now fighting not only for the dismissal of the Whakatane SPCA president, Vicki Barnard, but for an independent investigation into the policies and procedures of the SPCA organisation.

SPCA New Zealand forwarded Mrs Daniels’ complaint to Mrs Barnard who has cited health and aggression issues as behind Penny’s destruction and assured the Daniels family the decision “was not taken lightly”.

“All aspects of their suitability for adoption were considered,” she said in a letter to Mrs Daniels.

“We have spent many years building a reputation for adopting sound family pets. To allow someone to adopt a dog with the potential to damage that reputation is not something we are prepared to do.”

Penny was among a litter of four three-week-old puppies that arrived at the Whakatane SPCA in late January, in fairly poor health. Two of the puppies were promptly put down and the other two were fostered by SPCA volunteers who insisted they be given a chance at life.

Two days after taking Penny home, the SPCA asked to recall her because the other puppies had been riddled with worms.

“I refused to take Penny in as she had passed all her worms and was showing no signs of illness or distress. Instead I invited the SPCA to come and see Penny so they could see how well she was doing,” Mrs Daniels said.

“They did and after much pleading, they decided I could keep going with what I was doing for a few more weeks and see how she went.

Over the next few weeks the Daniels family formed a close relationship with Penny, a happy, playful and loving little pup who endeared herself to everyone who met her. She went from strength to strength and quickly doubled in size from the 500 grams she weighed when she first arrived.

“She fitted in so well with my other two large dogs and little foxie; she would play with the big dogs, climbing all over them, biting them and then cuddling up next to them when she was worn out.”

After fostering Penny for almost a month, Mrs Daniels was asked to bring her back to the centre for rehoming because there was another foster puppy, Archie, returning and the two could share a kennel.

“It was a wrench to give her back … but as we already had three dogs we felt that it would be best if she could be found a good home.”

She said she made it clear at the time that Penny had a home with her family if there were any issues with rehoming her.

She said she checked on her the next day, and the following Tuesday when she was volunteering at the centre, and felt she had settled in well. However, by the following Tuesday, Penny and Archie had been separated as they were not getting along too well.

Mrs Daniels said she gave Penny a cuddle before she left that day and asked whether she was going to be able to be rehomed. On being told it didn’t look likely, she immediately said she would take Penny back and offered to pay for her de-sexing and vaccination.

She said she was told that wouldn't be necessary, the SPCA would cover it, and she was due to be vaccinated on Friday.

That was the last time she saw Penny or Archie, who was also euthanised – and the last time she volunteered at the centre.

SPCA New Zealand to investigate

SPCA New Zealand is carrying out it's own investigation into the euthanasia of Penny at its Whakatane centre.

National chief executive Ric Odom said the SPCA had been contacted by a number of people with concerns about the puppy’s story, posted on Facebook on Saturday.

“SPCA Whakatane has informed us that Penny sadly had to be euthanised due to temperament (aggression) and health reasons. All dogs that come into SPCA Centres are assessed for health and temperament prior to adoption by a team of experienced staff and a veterinarian.”

“The decision to euthanise an animal is never easy and can be heart breaking for our staff and volunteers who put so much time and love into their care.

“However, SPCA Whakatane believes that under the circumstances their decision was in the best interests of Penny.”

He said the SPCA had been asked to review and investigate the case and would be sending an independent national investigator to review the case and ensure the decision made was the appropriate one.”

“We would like to thank everyone for their concern for Penny. In the meantime we are unable to comment on this situation further until we have completed our investigation.”

Some animals to hard to rehome - SPCA claim

In the 12 months she was a volunteer at the Whakatane SPCA Margaret Daniels said she saw many dogs and puppies like Penny put to sleep because they were not pretty enough and would be too hard to rehome.

“I believe that people's perception of the SPCA is that they take in unwanted, or sick animals and take care of them until they are ready to be rehomed.

“I don't think this is the case at the Whakatane centre. There are some very caring and kind people volunteering there, but I believe the centre manager makes the decisions to destroy animals too easily, she has been doing it for a long time and I feel she has lost her compassion and become hard.”

Her concerns, contained in a complaint to SPCA New Zealand, have been rejected by Whakatane SPCA president and auxiliary officer Vicki Barnard.

“It is SPCA policy that only dogs that have a temperament and characteristics that are suitable for a family environment will be rehomed … The look of a dog can play a small part in their adoptability, but by no means is it the main or sole reason for euthanising as you claim,” she responded.

She said the Whakatane SPCA had a policy of accepting all puppies and with more than 300 coming in a year could not hope to home them all.

“It is our belief that it is better for us to humanely euthanise, if necessary, rather than leave them to the mercy of some of the barbaric practices that are still around in this district.

As a fosterer, Mrs Barnard said Mrs Daniels was caring for the animal on the SPCA’s behalf and had no right to make any decisions regarding the animal.

“One of the reasons we don’t have many fosterers is that we try to minimise the stress for our volunteers.

“We recognise that we you give your time to an individual animal somehow the outcome is more important for ‘your’ animal. Most people find that this is not a job they can do on an ongoing basis,”