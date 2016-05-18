Naming honour for rower

A FORMER Whakatane rower was honoured at Auckland’s West End Rowing Club recently.

Kim Littlejohn, nee Garnham, began her rowing career at Whakatane High School in 1993 and had the women’s coxless quad sculls skiff named after her at a ceremony on May 1.

While in Whakatane, Littlejohn was coached by Olympic silver medallist Noel Mills and moved to Waikato to study and rowed for Waikato Rowing Club in 1998.

Littlejohn, who has been an active member of the West End club since 2000, was the first female club captain since the club was established in 1884.

She served as club captain for two seasons from 2011 to 2013. West End accommodates Mt Albert Grammar, Baradene and St Peters schools which have around 90 rowers each.

“I wanted to see some changes made at my club, and although I didn’t necessarily feel I was the perfect candidate, by simply being elected and taking on the role I was forcing those changes to happen”.

During her time as club captain made changes, including hiring a fulltime rowing manager.

Littlejohn said she was keen on getting back in the boat after having her first child six months ago.

“I have begun training towards the New Zealand masters nationals which are in September and if that goes well, look to race in the World

Masters Games which are in 2017, here in New Zealand.

“After that who knows, but I intend to keep rowing for as long as the body allows me, it is a great way to keep fit.”