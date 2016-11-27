Elephant rescue centre

“YOU want see elephant, come to my place. We have baby elephant, you can feed, you can feed.”

It’s our first conversation in Chiang Mai, in a late-night taxi heading away from the airport. The driver’s hands fly from the wheel as he rustles about the front of the cab handing us motley folders, first one, then another, and another, all the time keeping up his lively sales pitch.

We make a vague pretence of glancing through them, thinking only of much-needed sleep. But even in the darkness of the late-night cab, the many pictures of elephants, dimly glimpsed, make me grateful for the research I’d committed to do prior to arriving into these northern reaches of Thailand.

Chiang Mai has a long association with elephants. Thailand itself displays an elephant image as its national symbol. But it’s the northern province with its long history of teak logging in which elephants were forced to play a major role, that has always been home to many of them.

Teak logging was officially banned in 1989, and though elephants are still used in some remote logging operations, many were abandoned in the years that followed. A great number ended up in cities, forced to perform or carry tourists in Bangkok or Phuket - these most unlikely environs for an elephant. Many were sold off to the entertainment industry.

Over the years, the apparent mistreatment of elephants in Thailand increasingly came under the spotlight. Significant pressure from international communities of animal care groups – including a growing movement from within Thailand itself – succeeded in bringing the welfare and care of the elephants into sharp focus.

This focus has led to huge changes over recent decades in the country. A change in awareness, a change in attitude, a public shift against the exploitation of elephants – whether that be in the form of forced work in the logging industry, or work within the tourist or entertainment industries. In either case, the same process of brutality will have taken place. In order to tame the animal into a manageable state, the elephant will have endured the long and torturous process known as the “crush” - a heinous method where an elephant is restrained, beaten, tortured until its spirit is broken.

The heightened awareness of the plight of these animals has certainly brought change in Northern Thailand. Most notably, in the gradual proliferation of elephant parks and sanctuaries in the region. Many parks already existed, but there are a great many more now, with the majority of them promoting the “responsible and ethical treatment of elephants.”

Be wary however. Arriving in Chiang Mai with a desire to see these animals, but without having done any research, can be a minefield. The area is abundant with options, with each option promoting their own version of “ethical treatment”.

A brief overview will quickly alert you to the obvious fact that “ethical treatment” can have many interpretations. Some parks are making the claim while still having their elephants carry out tricks, the painting, the soccer playing, the dancing – all of which, in itself, advertises a history of training, which is never gentle in the case of elephants. The on-going use of a sharp hook for maintaining control is still evident in some parks.

The issue of riding sparks much debate and is a policy that clearly separates one park from another. The practice is increasingly steered away from. Some parks have a strictly “no riding” policy. New awareness has come from the realisation that an elephant’s back is ill designed for carrying loads, and specifically, for carrying the large wooden and metal structures commonly carried to seat riders. Some parks promote bare back riding only. There are jungle treks where you can ride, and jungle treks where you walk alongside. The options are endless and you need vigilance to uncover the truly ethical operators.

Get it right though and you will experience a day like no other. My husband and I chose to visit the internationally recognised Elephant Nature Park, and we are so glad we did.

Spending time with these great gentle creatures in their own habitat was a heart-warming and awe-inspiring experience. Inspiring not only in the warmth and care and great esteem in which the animals are clearly held, but in the open-hearted manner in which the whole park is run.

Despite being aware of the distressing situation these elephants have come from, it’s hard not to leave the park filled with joy. Creation of the park is, in my opinion, a fine example of human endeavour at its best.

Animal sanctuary to the rescue

ELEPHANT Nature Park is an animal sanctuary and rescue centre located about 60kms out of Chiang Mai. From its early beginnings, legendary elephant conservationist Lek Chailert has led development of the ENP into the sanctuary it is today.

The Thai woman is revered for her work in the industry and is internationally recognised as a leader in the field of elephant rescue. Beginning in the 90s, the park has grown into a place where dozens of elephants are able to live freely.

As well as providing large areas of land where the elephants freely roam, a river also runs through the property. This favourite location of both the elephants and visitors to the park, provides one of the up close opportunities – tossing buckets of water over the waiting beasts.

Rainforest restoration is also under way with large areas of replanting being undertaken on surrounding land.

With a focus on rescuing distressed elephants, the park also began housing dogs following the severe flooding in Bangkok and Chiang Mai in 2011. The park is now home to, astonishingly, more than 400 dogs, along with a great number of cats, a few buffalo and other species too. The premise is to rescue, rehabilitate, and allow animals to live freely. A dog adoption centre is run from the property.

ENP operates on a non-profit business model in which visitors pay to come to the park to just observe and enjoy, or to work and help take care of the animals. Options range from a one day visit, to overnight treks. Week-long live-in volunteer visits are also available, attracting people worldwide. Lek Chailert has received many awards for her work, including the Smithsonian, and she was named “Asian Hero of the

Year” by Time magazine in 2005.

The ENP also works with some of the neighbouring elephant parks, and has developed a park in Cambodia.

By Lorraine Wilson