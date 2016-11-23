Playground moves over for netballers

THE children’s playground on Cutler Crescent in Whakatane has been relocated to make way for more parking for netball players.

But a swing set and a slide will also be added to the playground once work is completed at the new site, on the northern side of Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology,

The playground was previously positioned at the Eve Rimmer Park on the southern side of the tertiary institute but was moved after the Whakatane Netball committee approached Whakatane District Council concerned its location posed safety concerns for children using it.

Council public affairs manager Ross Boreham said much of the reserve around the playground’s previous location was used for parking during the netball season.

“On average, there are about 1000 netball players, plus spectators and supporters, who use the courts every Saturday morning during the netball season. There is a high demand for on-street and off-street parking during these times.

“The committee expressed concern about children running between cars to access the playground. Staff visited the site to view the issues first-hand and agreed with the committee’s safety concern.

“The playground was also subject to ongoing vandalism and needed repairs, due to its isolated location.”

Mr Boreham said the new location would provide greater visibility and an amenity for the wider Whakatane south and Awatapu communities.

He said the playground would include the existing play equipment from Eve Rimmer Park and swings relocated from the Kirk Street and the King Street reserves, as well as a slide.

“The swing and slide from the Kirk Street Reserve were removed due to the fact that the play area can only be accessed via a narrow access-way, and the reserve is surrounded by boundary fences.

“The site was isolated and the play equipment was subject to ongoing vandalism and maintenance; and there were ongoing drainage issues.

The swing has been removed from King Street reserve as it is currently located in a major construction site with the ongoing improvements to the Wainui Te Whara Stream channel.

“Due to its isolated location, the swings were also subject to ongoing vandalism and repairs.

“The play equipment is currently undergoing refurbishment ready for installation in the new location. It is expected that this will be completed by Christmas.”

Mr Boreham said there would be no formal car park created now the playground had been moved, but staff were working with the netball committee on the design and size of a new car park and the sourcing of external funding to upgrade and develop the complex.

karla.akuhata@whakatanebeacon.co.nz