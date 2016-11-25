School Star – Thrower keeps goals simple

Aidan Wicks

Year 11

Edgecumbe College

Discus

PERSONAL satisfaction drives Aidan Wicks to throw the discus further.

The 15-year-old joined the Edecumbe College Throwing Academy last year and in February will compete at an international event in Sydney.

After throwing a personal best of 37 metres with the 1.25-kilogram discus, Aidan has moved up to the 1.5kg weight.

“I joined because I was coming to watch one of my friends throw and so I thought I might as well join as I wasn’t doing anything else. I just like the way discus looks when you throw it.”

Aidan’s focus was not being an Olympian or competing at the top level, he just wants to throw the discus further.

“I train most lunchtimes and sometimes after school as well.

“Even though it is an individual spot, there is still a team aspect about it with your other throwers.

“But the spotlight is on you. I have had to learn to put the nerves aside. I think that has helped me become more confident, and that can help me outside of sport.”

The February competition will be Aidan’s first trip to Australia and he hoped to keep improving his throwing.

He said he also liked the hammer throw events.

“It is not just about power You need to have a good technique with any kind of throwing. A lot of it is about body position.

“It is also important to have someone watching you to point out the mistakes.”

Aidan said it was great having coach, and deputy principal, Rene Otto driving him.

