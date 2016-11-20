Two Tais to tour

THERE are two Tais on Trident High School’s 2016 North American tour, departing next week.

One is an old hand, having been there, done that, 22 years ago as captain of the tour team. The other is a newbie, having grown up listening to his father’s rugby tour stories and hoping that one day he too would be lucky enough to go.

At 16, and having just completed year 11, Sean Tai is one of the younger students on this year’s rugby tour. With year 12 and 13 students given priority, he was initially turned down, but later managed to score a spot when another student pulled out.

With his overseas experience limited to Australia thus far, he can’t wait to walk onto the aeroplane next Sunday.

With an itinerary that includes an ice hockey game, pep rally, snow mobiling and extensive sightseeing in Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles, there is much to look forward to aside from their on-field rugby challenges.

But for Sean it is the latter part of the trip that he is most looking forward to – Disneyland, Universal Studios and Knots Berry Farm.

Dad Martin, one of five parents on the trip, can understand the excitement having felt much the same as he prepared to depart on the 1994 tour, which began in the United States but ended up in Rome and was the culmination of four years of fundraising. “I’d never been overseas so it was the first time for me then.

“[The best part of the trip] was just getting to know all the boys – we were all from different backgrounds – and just melding as a team.”

He said the tour was the only thing that kept him at school back then. It was a highlight of his education and responsible for instilling in him a good work ethic and the importance of teamwork.

As soon as Sean joined the tour, Martin knew he wanted to go and his wife, Nadine, was pushing for him to put his hand up, but he was reluctant to push himself forward ahead of other parents. “I was thinking, will he (tour leader Chris Burns) pick me, or won’t he … then he just came and asked me and I was like ‘hell yes’.”

He’s expecting to see everything with different eyes this time around. “On our trip we weren’t interested in museums and sculptures – we were more into the night life,” he says. “I’ll appreciate it a lot more this time.”

He is grateful to Nadine for giving him the opportunity to go and hopes that Chris, who has been taking tours regularly since 1989, will do just one more so she can go alongside their second son Issac.

The 39-strong tour group leaves Whakatane on November 27 for three-and-a-half-weeks overseas, returning just in time for Christmas. They will spend time seeing the sights, playing rugby and living with families in Vancouver, Seattle, Denver and Los Angeles.