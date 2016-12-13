Heart attack fells teacher

WHAKATANE Intermediate has lost one of its most popular and beloved teachers.

Eruera Mita, a father-of-seven and teacher in the school’s bilingual department, collapsed and died of a heart attack on Friday, just minutes after dismissing his class at 3pm.

His death, at the age of 43, has come as a shock to his colleagues, friends and family, with many being unaware of the seriousness of the health concerns he has faced in recent months.

They turned out in their hundreds on Saturday for a service at Gateway Funeral Services before Mr Mita, accompanied by his whanau, travelled to his final resting place in Ruatoria.

Whakatane Intermediate is closed today to allow staff and students to attend his tangi at Hiruharama Marae.

Principal Doug McLean said the ministry of education was helping to pay for buses to carry the staff and 50-60 students to Ruatoria. He said staff had been deeply affected by Mr Mita’s death, and children, particularly in the bilingual unit, were in shock.

He described Mr Mita as a special man whose youth, vibrancy, knowledge and skills would be greatly missed.

“He was a very popular teacher, a good-looking guy, strong, intelligent and very humble … a very good family man; his life was his kids. He was a treasure in a way that it is really hard to get – bilingual, a good role model and he had such a knowledge of tikanga Maori.”

Just that morning, Mr McLean said he had been talking about Mr Mita’s “moments of brilliance” to an education official in Auckland who knew him, and saying how he needed to somehow harness that brilliance.

“He was the guy that could walk in both worlds – Pakeha and Maori, he was totally bicultural. He was a living resource who went too early and education desperately needs people like that, of his ilk.”

Mr Mita had taken a sabbatical from teaching this year to complete his master’s degree and returned to the classroom at the beginning of term four.

Mr McLean said he had not been well, having been diagnosed with a heart condition while being treated for a back problem, and had been due to attend a pre-operative surgical appointment today.

“He came back (to school) because he needed to get back into it, and focused. But obviously, he was a lot sicker than we thought.”

Mr Mita’s sudden death has also left the Marist Rugby & Sports Club, of which he was a big part, reeling.

Matt Te Pou said Mr Mita had been involved with the club for about 15 years and would be sorely missed.

Although he had stopped playing rugby last year, he had taken on the role of spokesman and for the last two years, every time Marist hosted

Maori clubs in the Baywide competition, he would be there to speak.

“He was gifted in te reo and well respected, not just by our club,” he said. He cited the number of people from Tauranga who attended the service on Saturday as evidence of his standing within rugby.

Mr Te Pou expressed gratitude to Mr Mita’s family for recognising how dearly he was loved in Whakatane and allowing time for a service to be held here. “It allowed a lot of locals to pay their respects and to farewell Eru in the style that should be accorded to him. We are very thankful to the family for that,” he said.

Mr Mita was the son of acclaimed Maori filmmaker Merata Mita (Ngati Pikiao), who died in 2010, and Mahuta Mahue Tuhura (Ngati Porou).

He is survived by his partner, Hera Wirepa, and children Rapanui, Wahia, Te Rongopai, Wiremu, Waata, Hepi and Pania Rose. Three of his children are pre-schoolers. Following his death close friends have taken to social media to tell Mr Mita not to worry – he can rest easy knowing his children will be well cared for.

