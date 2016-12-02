Blind man’s dog attacked

SAVAGE attacks by uncontrolled dogs have forced blind Kawerau man Jonathan Davis to give up his guide dog.
For two years Mr Davis has been accompanied by Gregan – his eyes, protection and four-legged best mate.
But following three unprovoked dog attacks, his guide dog has been taken from him.
Mr Davis was pronounced legally blind in 2006. His loss of sight was a side effect from a medical drug trial.
His vision has decreased to 5 percent of normal and he describes what he can see as like looking through toilet paper rolls.
Gregan has been attacked three times as he and Mr Davis walked in Kawerau over the past 18 months.
The first attack occurred at the Kawerau market, when a German Shepherd was right up in Gregan’s face barking. “The dog actually broke Gregan’s chain,” Mr Davis said.The second attack occurred when the pair was walking to visit Mr Davis’ mother and two bulldogs escaped from a property through an open gate.
“One dog was on Gregan’s back leg and the other was on the front,” he said.
Mr Davis remembered the terrified noises Gregan made during the attack. He said one dog was put down and the other rehomed.
The third attack occurred when a dog jumped over a fence higher than 1.5 metres as Mr Davis and Gregan walked past. The dog owner was told to raise the fence higher.
When danger approached the pair, Gregan was trained to stand in front of Mr Davis and protect him. Toward the end of their time, Gregan would bark at letter boxes and rubbish bins.
“The attacks threw him back to 50-percent mental capacity and we were looking at possible retirement. But I hoped he would get back on track.”
Mr Davis said he knew Gregan belonged to the Blind Foundation and he had to report the attacks.
Following an assessment, it was decided Gregan would be taken from Mr Davis, retrained and rehomed.
“It’s been an emotional battle and I’ve already been treated for depression. It put me into a bit of a tail spin.”
Mr Davis was asked if he wanted another guide dog. At the time he agreed, but he subsequently reviewed his decision as he decided he could not go through losing another guide dog again.
“I want a dog and I want the independence but not now, not until there is some change.”
Mr Davis said if he had to carry a passport to have a guide dog, other dog owners should have to be responsible for their dog’s behaviour. Dog owners should have to hold a licence and be subject to demerit points, like holders of driver licences.
“It’s their right to have a dog but it is also my right to walk.”
When walking, Mr Davis said he used a cane for reassurance but he could not visit car parks and busy areas, “the cane doesn’t tell me when a car is coming”.
The cane was not a substitute for Gregan and tired his arm because he had to continuously swing it shoulder to shoulder.
Mr Gregan said losing Gregan meant he had lost his independence.
He missed his guide dog to the point of tears, but he hoped he would be able to work again for another blind person.
“A guide dog has the capacity to work the best of nine-to-10 years. Gregan may have only had two.
“He really was a champion.”
Joint decision
GUIDE dog client services manager Pauline Dorking said the decision to remove Gregan was made jointly by Jonathan Davis and his guide dog mobility instructor.
“Sadly, it is not uncommon for guide dogs to be attacked by other dogs while they are working, and while some guide dogs are able to continue working following an attack, Gregan was no longer comfortable performing his guiding role in that area.”
Ms Dorking said Gregan was still able to work as a guide dog and could potentially be matched with another handler.
This is horrific until the laws change I’m afraid that nothing will change. I live in a street in Whakatane that has at least 4_6 dogs unregistered, on a daily basis I witness dogs roaming male dogs impregnating time after time right outside my house. I know exactly where these dogs live and have rung dig control constantly but alas nothing is done. The poor female digs have litter after litter. I am a responsible dog owner my dog has the run of the back yard which is fenced, sometimes when I am out walking her I am constantly aware of loose dogs and have had to hide. It is no wonder this poor man has had this happen to his guide dog. It is appallin, I honestly don’t know what the answer is . There needs to be a ranger patrolling 24/7 in certain streets and they know what streets are problems. I am at a mind to not registering my dog next year, I feel why should I when the council can’t be bothered about unregistered dogs. I could go on…
I am appalled to think that a blind man had to get rid of HIS dog. Why do people need to have such vicious dogs….I’ll tell you why, they have guilty feelings and dishonest morals (not the dogs) Dogs will not attack if they are treated well and spoken to and fed and exercised. Blind man should be able to walk anywhere inside or out with his beautiful mannered dog, TRAINED to behave unlike the ferral animals allowed to exist in some peoples homes.
Those nasty vicious creatures should be put out of their misery they dont belong in a peace loving world. What is wrong with people allowing the dogs to get away with that bad behavior
what a tragic story and such a unsatisfactory outcome for Mr Davis. My own dog ( not a guide dog ) has also been attacked for no reason, so I know how upsetting this is, perhaps the new laws regarding menacing dogs will help prevent this from happening again. The saddest part is that the future quality of a disabled person’s lifestyle has been affected. Shame.
Sadly there are laws already in place that dont seem to help at all.I am in Opotiki and the number of idiots who let their big dogs roam to “get exercise” is diabolical. I have a Biijon Frise and when I walk him I take a stock stick with me and am quite prepared to use it.Between Council apathy and owner stupidity and irresponsibility none of us can win this battle.
About 5 years ago my sheep flock was decimated in the most horrific way possible….twin pit bulls…owner idiots again were caught on my property 3 times by me and reported by neighbors also.Despite alerting the ODC NOTHING happened until my defenseless stock were maimed and killed.There was a law in place even then about dogs regarded as dangerous….it was never invoked…go figure