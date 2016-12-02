Blind man’s dog attacked

SAVAGE attacks by uncontrolled dogs have forced blind Kawerau man Jonathan Davis to give up his guide dog.

For two years Mr Davis has been accompanied by Gregan – his eyes, protection and four-legged best mate.

But following three unprovoked dog attacks, his guide dog has been taken from him.

Mr Davis was pronounced legally blind in 2006. His loss of sight was a side effect from a medical drug trial.

His vision has decreased to 5 percent of normal and he describes what he can see as like looking through toilet paper rolls.

Gregan has been attacked three times as he and Mr Davis walked in Kawerau over the past 18 months.

The first attack occurred at the Kawerau market, when a German Shepherd was right up in Gregan’s face barking. “The dog actually broke Gregan’s chain,” Mr Davis said.The second attack occurred when the pair was walking to visit Mr Davis’ mother and two bulldogs escaped from a property through an open gate.

“One dog was on Gregan’s back leg and the other was on the front,” he said.

Mr Davis remembered the terrified noises Gregan made during the attack. He said one dog was put down and the other rehomed.

The third attack occurred when a dog jumped over a fence higher than 1.5 metres as Mr Davis and Gregan walked past. The dog owner was told to raise the fence higher.

When danger approached the pair, Gregan was trained to stand in front of Mr Davis and protect him. Toward the end of their time, Gregan would bark at letter boxes and rubbish bins.

“The attacks threw him back to 50-percent mental capacity and we were looking at possible retirement. But I hoped he would get back on track.”

Mr Davis said he knew Gregan belonged to the Blind Foundation and he had to report the attacks.

Following an assessment, it was decided Gregan would be taken from Mr Davis, retrained and rehomed.

“It’s been an emotional battle and I’ve already been treated for depression. It put me into a bit of a tail spin.”

Mr Davis was asked if he wanted another guide dog. At the time he agreed, but he subsequently reviewed his decision as he decided he could not go through losing another guide dog again.

“I want a dog and I want the independence but not now, not until there is some change.”

Mr Davis said if he had to carry a passport to have a guide dog, other dog owners should have to be responsible for their dog’s behaviour. Dog owners should have to hold a licence and be subject to demerit points, like holders of driver licences.

“It’s their right to have a dog but it is also my right to walk.”

When walking, Mr Davis said he used a cane for reassurance but he could not visit car parks and busy areas, “the cane doesn’t tell me when a car is coming”.

The cane was not a substitute for Gregan and tired his arm because he had to continuously swing it shoulder to shoulder.

Mr Gregan said losing Gregan meant he had lost his independence.

He missed his guide dog to the point of tears, but he hoped he would be able to work again for another blind person.

“A guide dog has the capacity to work the best of nine-to-10 years. Gregan may have only had two.

“He really was a champion.”

Joint decision

GUIDE dog client services manager Pauline Dorking said the decision to remove Gregan was made jointly by Jonathan Davis and his guide dog mobility instructor.

“Sadly, it is not uncommon for guide dogs to be attacked by other dogs while they are working, and while some guide dogs are able to continue working following an attack, Gregan was no longer comfortable performing his guiding role in that area.”

Ms Dorking said Gregan was still able to work as a guide dog and could potentially be matched with another handler.

