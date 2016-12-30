an artist and a Maori

Artist Jamie Boynton’s journey to find his identity brought him home to raise his family.

“A big part of my life journey has been about identity – I have both Maori and Pakeha parents – and using my art to find harmony between the two and try to create a bridge between the Maori and the non-Maori worlds,” he says.

Brought up on a sheep and cattle station near Hunterville with his brother, he had a great childhood although it was, at times, lonely.

He says art has always been a passion and this isolated environment growing up really fostered his art.

However, the traditional farming methods he grew up with no longer sit well with his philosophy for life. “Domination of land and animals – I have changed my ethos since those days.”

Jamie’s father was born and raised in Waimana, the eldest in a family of 14. He was a tough man having lost his own father when he was young and, being the oldest, took on responsibility for his younger siblings so didn’t become a father himself until later in life.

He was laid up in Whakatane Hospital after a motorbike accident when he met and fell in love with a trainee nurse from Waiuku who would later become Jamie’s mother.

Together they made their home on a farm in Hunterville, both of them working hard to provide the best for their boys including a boarding school education, first at Huntly and then Palmerston North Boys High School.

It was here that Jamie says he first came across racism. This racism would become the catalyst for him to investigate his own Maori heritage, a search for identity that would eventually lead him home.

It was in 2003 that he and his wife, Tina, made the break from their careers in Wellington to live in Opotiki and reconnect with their whakapapa.

“My whakapapa is part of the reason I now feel so connected to this area and why I feel I have come home.”

Graphic design work with government organisations saw him continuing to commute to Wellington, but he says his fine art work is more of a focus these days.

As a graphic artist he uses his Maori background as a framework for developing a uniquely New Zealand identity.

“Art is a wonderful opportunity to present a unique, New Zealand perspective to the world,” he says. “A two-way door, to open the door for non-Maori to connect with Maori and allow Maori to express themselves.

“Underlying this is a visioning quest for a better world. When you understand your identity and you are very clear about who you are and where you stand in the world, you can stand stronger in the world.”

Living in Opotiki with daughters Aroha, 12 , and Ardia, 8, Jamie has found many great spots around the coast to practise his other passion – surfing.

Of surfing, he says, “it’s all interconnected, an essential part of life, connecting with nature. It is like going to church for me, it’s meditative, energising, a metaphor for life.”

In the near future he is hoping to be involved in a community building project that will build off the grid with a gentle-on-this-earth philosophy, which will mirror his aspirations for his family and community.