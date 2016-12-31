Bringing his success home

MAUI Television Productions founder Reuben Collier does what he does to give people a voice and share that nationally and internationally.

For his services to the television industry and Maori Mr Collier, 44, has been made a Member of the New Zealand order of Merit in the New Year Honours.

The Ruatoki-raised and Whakatane-educated man created his television business in 2001. He has developed and transformed it from news coverage to an award-winning national production house.

Mr Collier has produced and directed a range of shows and documentaries, including the award-winning documentary Sciascia and the show Kai Time on the Road.

He has recorded New Zealand stories, documented the histories of many marae around New Zealand, and produced profiles on a number of prominent New Zealanders across more than 450 television show episodes, the majority in te reo.

Television New Zealand appointed Mr Collier its outside broadcaster director for the national television coverage of the Maori Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu’s funeral in 2006. He was also responsible for recording Te Matatini Kapa Haka from 1998 to 2011.

His successes have led to the honour, which he says he is excited about but humbled by.

“I’m sure there are many other people that are more worthy but I accept it on behalf of my family, children and iwi.”

Mr Collier said coming from Ruatoki had shaped him into who he was today.

“I was just a simple Maori boy and now I manage multi-million dollar contracts and numerous staff.

“It’s great when you come from a beautiful small town, such as Ruatoki or Whakatane. The secret and formula of success is right in our back yard. We have primary schools, secondary schools and tertiary institutes.”

He has always appreciated home and to give back to the community is undertaking his PhD at Awanuiarangi, his thesis topic the creative evolution of Maori Television over the past 20 years.

He said he expected it to be completed by December 2017.

In the future, Mr Collier hopes to share his knowledge and inspiration through a television and media study option at Awanuiarangi.

“We need more people in the industry. We have a brand new Maori channel and I would like to offer that opportunity in Whakatane at Awanuiarangi because there is a lot of talent in the area.”

Mr Collier said he was all about following dreams, taking on opportunities and believing in oneself.

He has lived in Hamilton and Auckland and decided to move closer to home, to Rotorua, where his business is based, in 2001.

“A lot of people said to me ‘you can’t do television at grass roots level’, but now look at me running a successful business.

“The highlight of my career is travelling the country and the world, telling the stories of others and sharing them with an audience.”