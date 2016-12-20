Bus driver had ‘heart of gold’

FRANZ Titze was a familiar face in the community.

The 90-year-old Mary Shapley resident died in Whakatane on Saturday morning after the electric wheelchair he was driving ended up in the Whakatane River, near the Landing Road Bridge, shortly before 10am.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown and have been referred to the coroner.

His son, Klaus Titze, who is based in Auckland, said his father was an amazing man with a heart of gold.

He said his father turned 90 two weeks ago. The family celebrated at Mary Shapley.

Originally from Germany, Franz moved to Waimana in 1961 with his wife and three sons, Klaus, Stefan and Hans.

Throughout his time in the Eastern Bay, Franz worked as a sharemilker before working at a cheese factory and as a bus driver.

For 30 years Franz drove buses in the Eastern Bay. Klaus said before his father turned 70 years old he semi-retired and drove children to and from school.

In 2013, Franz’s wife died of cancer. Not long after that he suffered circulation issues and had a leg amputated. His independence lost, he sold his Arawa Road home and moved into Mary Shapley.

Franz loved to drive and he made the most of retaining some independence with his electric wheelchair.

“He travelled around town in his electric wheelchair visiting people. He loved the idea of being able to shoot down to Kopeopeo,” Klaus said.

“He loved shopping. If he got good service, there was a good chance he would go back with a cake. He had a heard of gold.”

Other favourite activities included going to the Whakatane Library to read German magazines, listening to the Whakatane Country Music Club play at the Caledonian Hall, placing bets at the TAB and visiting the hospital.

Another son, Hans Titze, who lives in Whakatane, said he saw his father every other day and the two would attend Sunday church services at the Salvation Army together.

“He was pretty well known. People would often comment on him being their bus driver,” said Hans.

“He had a wicked sense of humour and used to have people on.”

Klaus said their father had all his faculties; he was just physically unable to do some things.

“We don’t know what happened. We have lost him. He’s gone but he will be at peace,” he said.

“He had a pretty good run.”

Franz’s funeral will be held tomorrow at Willetts Funeral Services at 11am.

At the scene

LANDING Road resident Ivana Singh said the riverbank scene was dramatic when Franz Titze’s predicament was discovered.

She was alerted of the incident when her neighbour banged on her window before 10am on Saturday.

“[The neighbour] yelled to call an ambulance because a gentleman had fallen into the river and wasn’t breathing.”

Mrs Singh said her husband phoned emergency services while she ran to the Whakatane River near the Landing Road Bridge to assist.

“I got to the stairs and he was being pulled out of the water. Then two gentlemen started CPR.”

Mrs Singh said she could see the electric wheelchair just beneath the water line.

Five minutes later another person arrived with a first aid kit and breathing mask. Those attempting to resuscitate him applied the mask but there was no response.

“The paramedics tried desperately to revive him for an hour and pronounced him dead at the scene.

“They couldn’t save him.”

Mrs Singh said a young boy fishing further near the scene said he saw the man drive into the river.