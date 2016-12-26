Community rallies for families

MORE than 600 items were donated to the Salvation Army, SPCA and food bank from the Radio 1XX Christmas Tree Appeal this year.

Throughout the month, people were invited to place presents under the Christmas tree for donation to organisations to gift to those less fortunate.

Gifts were stacked upon gifts when The Salvation Army’s Ken Luxton arrived at the office on Friday morning to collect the items.

Around the tree was something for everyone: toys, soft toys, clothing, games, books, pet and perishable food.

Account manager Judi Thompson said the appeal had been running for more than 20 years and this year was the first time presents had been left to accumulate until the last minute.

“Normally [collectors] come in two to three times a week but this year we’ve left it to see it grow.”

Salvation Army corps officer Phil Mellsop said the gifts filled the organisation’s truck.

“The presents are a huge wow. We think this community is amazing and the gifts are fantastic.”

Mr Mellsop said support agencies in Whakatane helped identify families that would otherwise miss out.

“The presents will get to where they need to get.”After the gifts were wrapped, they were delivered to those in need later on Friday.