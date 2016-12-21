Cul-de-sac Christmas + video

NOWHERE is the competitive Christmas spirit more evident than in Werahika Place.

Every year the residents of this quiet Whakatane cul-de-sac go out of their way to try and outdo their neighbours with tinsel, lights and festive cheer.

It all started when the McLays decided to decorate their street-side palm tree with lights.

Fast forward three years and all the palm trees in the street are now wrapped in tinsel and lights – and so are the houses.

Fifteen-year-old Sarah McLay has done a great job of rallying her neighbours and encouraging them to join in the fun.

“We started with just a few decorations on the palm trees and then someone put something on their fence and it got people talking,” she says. “Now everyone does it. People help each other and for those that are financially-challenged, we stick a few lights on their trees as well.”

When the McLays put a reindeer on their roof, the next day two reindeer went up on a neighbour’s roof.

“It’s getting quite competitive, everyone is trying to outdo each other,” she says.

There was one resident this year that said he wasn’t going to do it “but his kids took care of him,” she says.

The result is a street that’s ablaze with colour and lights. Take a drive around this cul-de-sac at night, you’ll be impressed. Or check out the video on our website www.whakatanebeacon.co.nz