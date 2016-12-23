Death now a homicide

THE investigation into the fatal crash that killed Don Henry Turei Junior has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said witness accounts and forensic examinations of the scene and Mr Turei’s motorbike clearly showed Mr Turei’s death was caused by a deliberate act.

“We believe Mr Turei was purposefully hit by a white Honda Odyssey-type van, which immediately left the scene of the crash,” Mr Warner said.

“We are continuing to seek information and sightings of a white Honda Odyssey in the Raukokore area on 25-26 November.

Mr Turei, riding with his brother, was travelling from Raukokore Church to a wedding reception when he was struck by a vehicle.

“The burnt out vehicle was found near the banks of the Raukokore River not far from where Mr Turei died. We know someone out there will have information on who may have committed this crime,” Mr Warner said.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle in the Raukokore area over that weekend, had seen the driver and-or passengers, or saw it end up burnt out near the river.

Information could be reported to Bay of Plenty Police on 07 3499554, anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or by private message to the Bay of Plenty District Facebook page.

“Mr Turei’s family are preparing for their first Christmas without him and we are doing everything we can to find the people responsible and hold them to account,” Mr Warner said.

“If you even suspect you might know who did this, do the right thing and tell us what you know,” he said.

“We hope solving this crime will go some way toward bringing closure to Mr Turei’s family.”