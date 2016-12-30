Driver nearly sinks car

A MOTORIST almost drove off the Whakatane Wharf on Friday after losing control of the vehicle.

The driver, who has not been identified, was approaching the wharf after entering the parking lot at the western end of the Whakatane Sport Fishing club building at 11.25am.

The vehicle, a blue Mazda Premacy, went through the gate and part way down the stairs leading to the water’s edge.

Onlooker Mitch Kinney posted on Twitter the car had controls for people with disabilities “and the driver got the controls mixed up".

Georgia Mills, who was working at Iceman bait shop at the time, said she ran out to see what had happened after she was alerted by a bystander.

“A lady came running into the shop saying there was a crash,” she said.

Miss Mills had heard the squealing of tyres beforehand but did not immediately associate it with an accident.

“There was a big crowd of people around and a guy was crawling out of the car.

“There was smoke everywhere,” she said.

After calling police, she said she overheard someone talking about the accident’s cause.

“I heard that he mistook the accelerator for the brake but I don’t know if that’s true,” she said.

The driver was uninjured and the vehicle sustained minor damage. The police and fire brigade moved the vehicle and the driver was allowed to leave.