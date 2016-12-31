Fifty years of service to Maori and education honoured

RUATOKI’S Herita Rita Toko has been involved with primary and early childhood education for 50-years.

For her contribution to Maori and education, she has received a Queen’s Service Medal, as part of the New Year Honours 2017.

Her daughter Harata Day said her 84-year-old mother was humbled by the announcement of the award.

“She says she doesn’t deserve it, she’s that sort of person but there is a bit of excitement there.

“I think it is huge for her. From a person who in her earlier days, they weren’t allowed to speak te reo at school. She defined the education system, without qualifications she built her skills up herself and shares her knowledge with many different people.”

Mrs Toko has been involved with primary and early childhood education since 1966 and was a teacher at the first bilingual pre-school in New Zealand at Ruatoki.

“She has always been very much involved with the community,” Mrs Day said.

In the 1980s, Mrs Toko became an active member of Te Repu Awhina Whanau, formed by the Maori Education Foundation Early Childhood Education Services. She travelled the country to show pre-school teachers how to create Maori learning resources from natural materials.

In 1983, Mrs Toko was appointed as a kohanga reo community officer in the Waiariki and Mataatua regions.

She then became district co-ordinator of kohanga reo for Mataatua and led a team in managing the development and self-management of kohanga reo in the region by whanau and hapu.

By 1996, she had helped develop 42 kohanga reo in the Waiariki and Mataatua regions.

Mrs Toko received the qualification, Te Whakapakari, in 1994 and recently has been called upon to help with the assessment of students working towards completing the kohanga reo qualification.

“She meets with students and talks to them about what they have learnt, looks at their work and makes sure they meet the criteria for the qualification.

“Even though she has retired, she is still involved in kohanga reo and keeps being involved with the community.

“It keeps her busy but she has to turn some down because she gets tired.”

Beyond kohanga reo, Mrs Toko has been a member of the Maori Women’s Welfare League, a weaving group tutor, secretary and treasurer of Te Mahurere Tribal Committee, and a District Commission for the Girl Guide movement.