Katch up with Kora

Next week Whakatane hosts an epic concert which will see our own Kora sharing the stage with Katchafire, Sons of Zion and Aaradhna.

The Kora boys have not played in town since the Commercial Hotel closed in 2014 and Fran Kora says they are looking forward to playing the War Memorial Centre on December 29.

We caught up with Fran to talk about music, and life …

Tell us what songs are on your playlist now and why you enjoy them.

All the new songs – Carolina and a couple more new tunes for the summer. It’s always nice to play songs that no one has heard to see how the crowd reacts. It’s a good indication of whether the song works or needs more work.

Which album or song – yours or somebody else’s – has had the most impact on you and why?

There is a lifetime of songs that have made an impact on me at different stages of my life. All the timeless artists, Bob Marley, Grace Jones, Robert Cray … the list can go on forever, but I’m more into music that has great storytellers, truth and grooves that are great to play and listen to.

What is your favourite Kora song to perform?

I still enjoy playing Culture. It brings back memories of my dad playing the slide guitar in the recording of that song. That was a special moment for all of us.

What is the inspiration behind Carolina?

Addiction, whether it be good or bad.

Which singer would you most like to do a duet with and why?



Grace Jones. She’s my fav female artist. I named my daughter after her. I love how artistic and creative that era of music was (Peter Gabriel, Talking Heads etcetera).

How do you usually celebrate Christmas and what will you be up to this year?



Always with family and friends, overindulging in hangi and trifle, sun, surf, travelling and playing the summer shows and festivals.

What is the best Christmas present you have ever received and why?



Honestly this happens every year. But socks and undies are officially always well received. I’m always losing socks. One must never be short of undies and socks while touring.

How often do you return home to Whakatane? And what are your favourite things to do while you are here?



I’ve been back a bit this year, mainly doing shows or creating with the Modern Maori Quartet. Summer time in Whakatane can only be spent in the sun and at the beach with family. I try to chase as much waves as possible and get as black as I can.

What’s the best thing about summer tours? And how about the worst?



I have been touring now for almost 15 years, and I never get sick of travelling around Aotearoa. I love this country. I also love catching up with other bands and musician friends at different festivals and shows. The worst thing is travelling with a hangover.

What do you have to have with you while on tour and why?



The expenses credit card with money in the account. Without that, rental vans, petrol, hotel check-ins, checking luggage at the airport etcetera can become a bit of an obstacle.