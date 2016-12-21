Police target gang

POLICE across the Bay of Plenty yesterday executed search warrants at the conclusion of a year-long investigation targeting the Head Hunters motorcycle gang.

Searches occurred in Tauranga and Opotiki and four people have been arrested.

They will face a range of charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act in relation to dealing in the Class A controlled drug methamphetamine, and charges in relation to commercial cannabis cultivation. Police have not ruled out further arrests in relation to the investigation.

Bay of Plenty police Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson said the investigation targeted a small group allegedly involved in dealing in significant amounts of methamphetamine in the Bay.

All those in the group were either patched members of the Head Hunters or associated with the gang.

As part of the ongoing investigation police had seized $506,000 worth of methamphetamine, four firearms, including a loaded pistol, and located a house which had been converted into a cannabis growing operation. They had also recovered $128,000 dollars in cash.

“The damage that this drug does to our communities is immense, and operations like this one targeting those who would seek to make money from the addictions and misfortunes of others sends a clear signal that crime, in the end, does not pay,” Mr Wilson said.