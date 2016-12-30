Toiroa Williams – watch this space

Gregarious and charismatic, Toiroa Williams is an up and coming ambassador for Opotiki, in the world of film making. He credits his success to growing up in the town.

“I wave my Opotiki flag and, to be honest, that has been my edge a lot of the time.”

At 23 he has just won a scholarship to Sundance Institute in Santa Monica, Los Angeles – one of two out of 281 appplicants. Founded by Robert Redford, Sundance Institute is a non-profit organisation that actively advances the work of independent storytellers in film and theatre.

“You had to be the right fit for the company, the whole package.”

Leaving in February, he will receive a financial contribution towards flights, a 12- month visa and a full time job for a minimum of three months. He says “I would be silly not to stay the full 12 months and take advantage of the opportunity and see what doors will open.”

Toiroa is the youngest of four siblings. Brought up in Opotiki, his parents still live there. The family were heavily involved in The Opotiki Charity Concert.

“We were always around entertainment and community. It opened me to being in front of an audience. The town embraced you. From young, you are taught kapa haka and encouraged to put yourself out there and all that. The realm of film and TV was just a natural progression.”

A student at St Joseph’s Catholic School and Opotiki College, where he was head boy, it was hard for him to consider leaving this community he felt so nurtured in. It was a wise teacher that gave him the push he needed.

“My careers adviser asked me what I was doing next year? I said, ‘I wanna come back for another year after I finish’. She said ‘No, you are not repeating the year just to do footy and rugby’. ’’

Realising his talent in movie making, having made films with his mates, including a Students Against Drink Driving campaign film and winning a Fair Go award, his guidence councellor persuaded him to apply for an undergraduate course in Communication Studies at Auckland University of Technology.

Successfully completing his degree he went on to get a scholarship to do a postgraduate in arts and Maori development. Studying for six years since school, he is ready for an adventure in America.

“At the end of it, hopefully, is a job and that’s where the Sundance internship is just the cherry on the cake and all the hard work pays off.”

He did his thesis on the Opotiki community, which he credits for his success.

His masters was in two parts, a written thesis and a documentary on Opotiki.

“The documentary looked at Maori youth in the town who are doing well and achieving, and why they are doing so well and what factors are behind all of that.

“The medium of film for me is a great and powerful way to tell stories. I love looking at indigenous stories, those stories that get left behind.”

He has learned to appreciate some aspects of life in Auckland.

“When you are here you appreciate the simple living, the free car parks, double parking in the high street to chat. When you are there you appreciate things like the 24-hour McDonalds.”