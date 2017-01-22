60-year milestone

THE Overseas Visitors Club in London’s Earls Court was the inauspicious meeting place for Ray and Marje Murphy in 1955, both a long way from their respective homes at the time; Marje, from Rhodesia, and Ray, from New Zealand.

The couple, Ray now 91, and Marje 85, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in Whakatane last weekend. It was on the dance floor of the famed establishment (and subject of several books) that the two would first meet, after Ray sought accommodation on arrival in London.

It was 1955, and Marje was in London as the North Rhodesian representative at the (now historic) Commonwealth Debutantes Ball at Buckingham Palace, where she’d been presented to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and attended the legendary After Presentation Garden Party (the event was to be final Commonwealth Debutante Ball held at the palace). Ray had left NZ in 1950, and was part way through extensive travel that would ultimately include 45 countries before he returned to NZ almost seven years later.

The two were soon to head off from London on separate paths, Ray, to seek construction work in Labrador, Canada, and Marje to work as an “air hostess” for Canadian Pacific Airlines, based in Vancouver. While the two kept in touch, they were not to see each other for the following 18 months, when Ray, who was heading back home with friends (via Melbourne to see the 1956 Olympic Games), invited Marje to accompany him back to New Zealand.

While the couple concede they’d only spent a total of around four weeks together, Marje said “yes” to the offer, they arrived in Auckland, and married in Remuera six weeks later.

Back in New Zealand, Ray, already a trained electrician, applied for a job as sole charge electrician at the Onehunga Timber Company (located across the road from the current board mills in Whakatane). “I thought it would be a good place to go to save money before heading back to Auckland, which is where we planned to live,” he says. But it was not to be. The couple moved to Whakatane, living in a sawmill house for 14 years before buying a house of their own, in which they have lived to this day. Ray went on to work for the board mills until his retirement in 1988 (almost 30 years later).

Life in New Zealand was in stark contrast to anything Marje had known. Coming from a racially segregated society, and a privileged upbringing, she says she had never in her life washed a floor, wiped down a kitchen wall, or done any kind of cleaning at all. “I wasn’t even aware of what things you needed to clean,” she says. “Ray arrived home from work one day and said ‘Marje, you really need to clean those windows’. I didn’t even know you had to clean windows,” she says. Not knowing anyone else in the town yet, Marje set to the job, cleaning them as best she could. But some months later, she says she was astonished when “Ray again suggested that the windows needed cleaning. I was very ratty with him, explaining that I’d already done it. But actually, that had been months before. I hadn’t realised you ever needed to do them again.”

In fact, Marje says she “hated New Zealand” for quite a long time after arriving, and considered that women here “worked far too hard. It was not something I was at all accustomed to,” she says.

Prior to leaving South Africa, Marje had had a colourful working life. Working initially for the South African Broadcasting Corporation, she was eventually invited by her estranged father to go and work for him on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.

Marje’s father, a colourful character himself who had previously owned a rubber plantation in Angola, and then a pineapple and guava plantation in Kenya (as well as a “soap smuggling business in Malawi”) had meanwhile obtained sole fishing rights to the lake, and was running a fishing business there.

“It was during the time that passenger airships were becoming a very big thing,” says Marje. “My father was in negotiations to land airships flying directly from England, on to Lake Tanganyika. He’d built a big hotel there ready for all the visitors.” The 1937 Hindenburg disaster, however, shifted public opinion and the venture never went ahead. “My father just lived in the hotel,” she says. Many years later he began working for infamous Congolese political leader, Tshombe, “interviewing air force pilots and potential mercenaries,” says Marje.

Life in Whakatane unfolded well for Marje and Ray, with the couple raising their three sons and a daughter over the following year. Any spare time Marje had while living in the sawmill house, was spent caring for the many animals accrued on the property, dozens of ducks and chickens, several dogs, and even a lamb. Marje became interested in creating jewellery from gem stones collected from beach shores. “Ray made me a tumbler to polish the gems,” she says, and importing the jewellery fixings from America, Marje made jewellery to sell. There was a stage of raising and selling orchids, and a period where she “made cowboy suits for Kingsley Smith’s toy shop” in town. “They sold for 26 shillings,” she says.

Making a total of nine trips back to Africa over the years, often taking some of the children with her, Marje inadvertently returned from one of the trips as an unofficial ambassador for Zimbabwe. Marje’s father was a friend of Ian Smith (the former Prime Minister of Rhodesia who famously declared independence from the UK in 1965). Marje had taken a book on NZ to give to him as a gift. She was later contacted and asked to “encourage New Zealanders to emigrate to Rhodesia,” she says. And this she did, arranging for several parties of people to travel there, of whom many chose to stay.

Meanwhile, Ray had developed some avid interests; boats, along with fishing and water skiing, and snow skiing. “I’d learnt to ski in Labrador,” he says, “and was keen to continue”. That keenness led to many family ski trips, and a life-long association with the sport for all their children. Sons Sid and Stan both became ski instructors in Austria, splitting their time between Europe and New Zealand, with Peter, and daughter Colleen also spending time on the continent. The family has a legendary involvement with the Whakapapa Ski Club, where Ray is now a life member.

The boat the couple bought in 1975 for Ray’s 50th birthday remains in use today. After years of providing endless hours of fun for the family, “45 years of water skiing and plenty of fishing,” says Ray, the boat remained an important part of Ray and Marje’s life once the children left home. “We’d just pack up and go off for the day to trout fish,” says Ray. (Ray is a founding member of the Whakatane Big Game Fishing Club, formed in 1966).

These days, life for the couple is a little less action-packed, with Marje’s mobility affected by a long-term illness. But with plenty of family around, and a grandchild and two great grandchildren living right next door, the Murphys aren’t complaining.

Life has been good to them, they agree.

by Lorraine Wilson