academic, clinician and biker

Opotiki’s Reena Kainamu is a nursing scholar, educator, writer and healthcare professional in the mental health and addictions field.

Say Our Beautiful Names is the title of her doctoral thesis in tracing the impact of colonisation in its many forms. The practice of anglicising tipuna (ancestral) names within her whanau during the 20th century education system is just one example.

From Northland and Auckland, Reena has been drawn to the Bay of Plenty. Once her children completed their schooling her “big plan” was to start a new life in the Bay.

She arrived in Opotiki in June 2014. A passion for motorbikes is one reason she wanted to make the move out of Auckland. She recalls weaving her way daily through peak-hour traffic.

She learned to ride motorbikes as a young nursing student living in the country. It was easier and more enjoyable to ride to the hospital on a motorbike. When the children were young she was involved in their education and home life was full-on.

Although motorbikes were a family interest, there was little time for riding. In the children’s teenage years, and with encouragement from her youngest brother, she bought a 550cc Yamaha Virago and, within months, sold this for her first Harley-Davidson. Four bikes and 10 years later, her current ride is a 1690cc Softail Slim.

“The first year down here I thrashed the coastal road to Te Kaha and back, getting into those bends and winding tarseaI,” she says.

With a group of friends and hundreds of bikers from around the country, she rode the Forgotten World Highway, State Highway 43 in Taranaki, in April.

She says there was excitement in seeing rows of motorbikes and a wash of bikers at the last fuel stop in Taumarunui.

Then, an exhilarating ride across all types of road. In particular, a narrow, gorge road with abysmal chunky gravel, loads of mud, drenching rain and oncoming buses and campervans was cause for self-talk. “Breathe deep, Reena, breathe,” as the bike’s tyres slid and gripped with more throttle.

Arriving at camp, bikers renewed friendships and hugged each other. Biker stories were shared, new connections were made and mountains of laughter pealed out.

She says bikers form loyal friendships bound by the love of adventure, a respect for machines and the thrill of riding.

Reena’s quieter moments are given to a black cat with a broken tail named Softail, editing and writing. She is crafting her first ceremony in her role as a civil union and marriage celebrant.

Alongside the mission of home renovation are other smaller projects like a children’s storybook about a nana rider, on a “mean-as motorbike” and the joy of poetry in expressing so much with so few words. The following is a poem penned at a local café one Sunday morning.

PITO/PIE – INSIDE THE HOT BREAD SHOP

Sunday silvered hair

barefoot stroll to aproned-lady.

brown-eyed rhubarb-coloured

plump-cheeks mokopuna

barefoot-too. he half-runs to

koro’s steady-step, clasping

camou-covered thick thigh.

huge hand falls gently

onto wispy head, the pito

connection seen, felt.

I-am-yours-moko,

you-are-mine…

wanna pie?