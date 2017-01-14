Aid work a world apart

A SOUTH Sudanese hotel room is not the easiest place to complete a final assignment for a business studies degree. But for former Whakatane High School student and head boy Oliver Missen the location was in keeping with the many isolated destinations in which he’s found himself over recent years.

During the past 12 months alone, Oliver has visited Jordan, Tanzania, Cambodia, the Solomon Islands and Afghanistan as well as South Sudan.

Back in Whakatane for a brief visit, Oliver is taking a break from the adventures with World Vision. Three years into his employment with the international aid organisation Oliver is working with its communications team. Based in Auckland, most of his time is spent travelling to Kiwi-supported projects all over the world, with the role of improving communication between the organisation’s projects, and the Kiwis who donate money to support them.

He trains and supports World Vision staff to deliver the best communication. It’s a challenging role, but not one he would have missed for anything, he says, of the U-turn his life took when he was invited him to apply for the position.

“I’d been pretty involved with the 40-hour Famine during my high school years,” says Oliver. That involvement led to becoming a youth ambassador for World Vision during his final school year. He also travelled to Papua New Guinea to get first-hand experience of a New Zealand-supported World Vision project.

On leaving school at the end of year 13, Oliver started a business degree at Victoria University and was a year into his studies when he was given the chance to apply for the World Vision job. “It sounded like it would be a massive adventure,” he says, and while that has certainly proved to be the case, Oliver says it’s also a very challenging one.

“The situation in these countries can change quickly and you never quite know what you’re walking into but World Vision provide tremendous support and safety, and take very good care of their staff and I just trust that.”

Of the countries he has visited, it was Afghanistan that Oliver says he was most nervous of entering. On reflection, though, he says his abiding images of the country are not to do with danger, but rather with the extreme levels of need, and the incredibly resilient and hard-working people.

South Sudan,, was another location Oliver visited this year.

“The country was in the middle of a conflict when I arrived. I was watching the development on BBC in my hotel room in Jubaq (South Sudan capital) the night before I was due to fly north to Malakal. Fortunately, the situation calmed enough for us to fly in on a United Nations plane, but we were immediately met at the airport by UN Peacekeepers and driven in an armed convoy to a compound. We were right by the frontline and could see the government forces. It certainly gives you a new perspective on life,” he says.

His Sudanese hotel room also served as a place in which to hurriedly complete an assignment that would bring closure to the degree he says he’s been “chipping away at over the past three years”. Holding his laptop up high for lengthy periods, to connect with the sporadic internet, saw the assignment finally make its way back to New Zealand.

“It’s been a brilliant, but crazy ride so far,” he says. “It’s certainly shaped what I want to do with my life.”

Zigzaging on the Upper Nile

THE upper reach of the Nile felt like a long way from home for Oliver Missen when he found himself part of an aid group having to zigzag their way across the river.

The zigzagging was “in order to make ourselves less of a clustered target should things turn bad”, Oliver says. In his role with World Vision, Oliver and his group had made their way north along the Nile in South Sudan, heading for a camp in which the organisation, along with the World Food Bank, would be distributing food to 30,000 people.

“We had reached an area that was controlled by opposition forces,” he says. The tenuous situation had an unknown factor, and all safety precautions were taken. The aid team safely reached the “Protection of Civilians” site – a site for internally displaced people – and set about the work they’d come to carry out.

“I recall looking out into the distance and seeing a wall of people standing out there in a paddock, and when we got closer, we realised it was a huge number of parents with their children, all lining up for the food distribution. There hadn’t been any food aid into the area for a couple of months and things in the camp were getting desperate.”

Hussam’s story

IN the course of Oliver Missen’s World Vision work, he is confronted with many heart-wrenching stories. Some with a successful ending, and some not.

Oliver’s story of Hussam Alheraky, a 16-year-old Syrian refugee, begins in Jordan. Oliver was working at the Azraq Refugee Camp, a huge camp with row upon row of white metal huts surrounded by barbed wire, and home to around 32,000 Syrian refugees.

He was approached by Hussam who had been encouraged by his teacher at the camp, to make contact with the World Vision people. He was wanting to practice the English he had been working so hard to master over the past 18 months.

“Hassam opened up about his life in Syria, reminiscing on what he once had – his home, the friends he once hung out with.” When Oliver asked him what he missed the most, the answer was “everything”.

Hussam’s family had fled Syria after his school was bombed – during an English exam – destroying the school and killing his teacher and many friends.

Hussam clearly remembers “staggering out into the dust and chaos, shocked and stunned, and just running and running” until he made it to his home. His parents and siblings were distraught, thinking Hassam had been killed in the blasts.

Hussam’s father and older brother (both engineers) set off on the perilous journey to Stuttgart, Germany, while Hussam, another brother, and their mother, braved “The Death Way” to Jordan.

Their smugglers had deserted them. They had travelled many miles by foot across the hot bare desert in a state of fear and thirst and hunger.

At one stage the group was spotted by a nearby military base and shelled as they fled and hid. He recalls helicopters overhead looking for them, hearing them come closer and closer and thinking that any moment, he and his mother and brother would die.

Eventually reaching the camp at Azraq, feeling “so, so tired and exhausted” Hassam recalls the immense relief and thankfulness the family felt. Even so, he says his mother still cried when they opened the door to their hut and found that it had an “earth floor”. “My mother said,

‘Look at what we have come to?’”

It was 18 months after this Oliver first met Hassam. “They were desperate to reunite with their family members who had made it to Stuttgart,” Oliver says. He worked to do what he could for Hussam and his family, and the two stayed in touch.

“I never really expected that they would succeed in getting to Germany,” says Oliver, who was in Europe when he heard the family had gained their visas, and were to arrive in Stuttgart two weeks later.

Oliver travelled to the German city to meet with Hassam, bringing with him an additional surprise – Liam Cunningham, the Game of Thrones star who plays the character Davos.

Liam is an active champion of refugee rights. He is also a supporter of World Vision, and became friend with Hussam when he was at the Azraq camp with the organisation, visiting refugees. Oliver was delighted to help bring them together again in Stuttgart.

Oliver says Hussam and his family are now slowly finding their feet in Germany. “It’s not going to be easy,” he says. “Finding affordable housing, finding a suitable school, learning the German language and just dealing with the big cultural differences will be difficult.

“Hassam feels so lucky to be there and to have his family together again. He is determined that one day, he will be able to return to Syria, and help it to recover.”