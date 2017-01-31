Award winners defy personal tastes

WINNERS of the 2017 Molly Morpeth Canaday Award were announced at Te Koputu, Whakatane’s library and exhibition centre Friday night with a variety of styles and mediums represented.

Guest judge Felicity Milburn said as an art curator with the Christchurch Art Gallery she was able to put aside her personal opinion and judge artworks on artistic merit – their balance and composition and whether they were well-executed.

“I’m quite used to looking at works that aren’t particularly my own personal taste and I am used to judging the merit of it even if it’s not a style that appeals to me,” she said.

Understanding what the artist’s intent was in creating the piece and whether they were successful in achieving that intent was a major aspect of judging artwork, she said.

“You can tell whether something’s working and doing what the artist intended,” she said.

For the major award winner, an oil on board piece by Auckland artist Kirstin Carlin called Through the Trees (thirteen), Ms Milburn said she knew from first sight that it was a contender.

“This one really sang out to me from the very beginning.

“She has used this very thick way of painting, it’s almost falling off the wall and jumping out towards you. It’s a really exuberant little work it doesn’t take up much space physically but I think it grabs you from across the room,” she said.

Winner of the local artist award was Whakatane’s Mandy Hague for her acrylic on cotton rag paper piece called It’s the Real Thing.

Ms Milburn said the piece melded a familiar icon with the unexpected aspect of an eco-system within it.

“By contrasting a delicate organic ecosystem with the all-too-familiar shape of the ubiquitous plastic soft drink bottle, this understated but exquisitely observed work plays with ideas of containment, protection and authenticity,” she said.

The 2017 Molly Morpeth Canaday Award exhibition is open daily until March 12.

MERIT: Virginia 2, charcoal on paper by Denise Durkin, Wellington. Photo supplied MERIT: Self Portrait, oil on canvas by Esther Deans, Auckland. Photo supplied HIGHLY COMMENDED: Between, oil on canvas by Raewyn Whaley, Auckland. Photo supplied HIGHLY COMMENDED: Moonlight Secrets, Hand drawn ink on 100 percent cotton paper by Donna-Marie Patterson, Christchurch. Photo supplied YOUTH: Youth Art Award – Drawing of the alphabet, pen by Anita Fros, Auckland.

Other category winners

Youth Art Award ($2500):

Drawing of the alphabet, pen by Anita Fros, Auckland.

Highly commended ($1000):

Between, oil on canvas by Raewyn Whaley, Auckland.

Afterimage Series 5/6/7/8, ink and acrylic on board by Michelle Reid, Riverhead.

Moonlight Secrets, Hand drawn ink on 100 percent cotton paper by Donna-Marie Patterson, Christchurch.

On the Seam of Things – Constellations #8, Drawing on C-type photograph by V, I Edwards+Johann, Christchurch.

Merit award ($500):

Colour Field, Grey Space, oil on board by Francis Van Hout, Christchurch.

Self Portrait, oil on canvas by Esther Deans, Auckland.

Wall, 8.25 pm, charcoal on paper by Connah Podmore, Wellington.

Virginia 2, charcoal on paper by Denise Durkin, Wellington.

(Who’s To Blame For These) Terrible Manhandles, ink pen on paper by Sam Dollimore, Porirua.

Dark Roller, acrylic on board by Josephine Cachemaille, Nelson.

Local artist award ($500): It’s the Real Thing, acrylic on cotton rag paper by Mandy Hague, Whakatane.

