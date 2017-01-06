Big tournament ready to shine

THE 31st annual Whakatane Touch Association tournament is back for more tomorrow.

Entries closed in November as the 72-team capacity was reached and the tournament includes six grades with Eastern Bay teams up against teams from around the North Island as well as a team from Australia.

The tournament makes use of 18 fields across Rugby and Rex Morpeth parks, the athletic track and Whakatane High School.

It regularly attracts thousands of spectators and will once again include the popular BaaBaaz team which has included top sports stars. The Baa Baaz are always a major focus at the event and they not only participate in the men’s restricted section, but sign a heap of autographs and have free giveaways for the young fans. The BaaBaaz will play all of their games on field nine, between the Whakatane War Memorial Centre and the athletic track.

Tournament organiser George Rogers said they have the template pretty well sorted.

“We have basically the same committee and there are not many changes to how the tournament is run. We had a good response for referees and have over 70. Which is what we need.”

Tonight the popular pre-tournament shoot-out will start at 6pm, where teams play drop-off games.

The main tournament begins at 10.30am tomorrow with finals played late afternoon. Last year a new division, the men’s old boys section, was included and it returns this year.

Two new trophies were also introduced last year, and will again be up for grabs. They are named after two All Black legends who have played in the Whakatane tournament.

The Jonah Lomu Memorial Tribute Cup will be awarded to the winner of the men’s open division, while the Jerry Collins Memorial Shield will be contested in the Men’s Old Boys division.

There are few bigger names in rugby than Lomu. The superstar winger made his name at the 1995 Rugby World Cup and between 1994 and 2002 played 63 tests, scoring 37 tries. Lomu died unexpectedly last year.

A hard-hitting loose forward, Collins played 48 tests for the All Blacks between 2001 and 2007. He died in a car crash in France in 2014. The two trophies were donated by the BaaBaaz team, who have attend 19 tournaments and regularly feature top rugby and league stars.

The BaaBaaz will play in the old boys section and have previously included players such as Jerome Kaino, Tana Umaga, Christian Cullen, Rico Gear, Benji Marshall and Piri Weepu.