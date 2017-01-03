Bike theft leaves boy heartbroken

IT took Teia Grant Jaram all year to save the money to buy her three children new bikes for Christmas – and only a few seconds for a thief to snatch one of them.

She gave her son, Tamati Watson, 11, his black GT radial BMX early because he was going to be spending Christmas with his father.

He only had it two days before it was stolen, from almost right under his nose, leaving him heartbroken.

Tamati had gone to play touch with his brothers at Warren Park on December 22 and had taken his bike with his so he could ride around the bike track.

When they returned home to his nan’s house, which backs onto the park, he put the bike down so he could open the gate.

In the short time it took him to open the gate and grab the gate-stopper, the bike was gone.

He was scared to tell his mum because he knew she had worked hard for it, and wouldn’t be able to afford the insurance excess to replace it.

“Initially I was mad but how can you be mad when he’s so broken,” she said.

“He’d been wanting a bike for so long; he’d been asking all year for one and it was so cool.”

She said she’d bought the younger children cheaper bikes but saved up to buy Tamati his bike from the Whakatane Cycle Centre, seeing it as a good investment because it could later be handed down to his siblings.

If anyone has seen Tamati’s bike, or knows of a child who returned home with a bike on December 22 that was not their’s they can contact the Beacon, or message Teia Rose on Facebook.