Boy flown to hospital after car crash

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD child was flown to hospital after a car crashed into a ditch in Opotiki this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the driver of the white Subaru car that crashed into a ditch by the Duke and Buchanan street intersection at 9.11am had failed to stop for police.

“He fled for a brief period before crashing, but is now in custody,” she said.

A child was trapped for a short period then airlifted to Rotorua Hospital in a comfortable condition with leg injuries

A witness who did not want to be named said he saw the Subaru crash into the ditch.

“The police car didn’t see the crash and went past them,” he said. “I flagged the cops down and told them they needed to turn around.”

Opotiki Volunteer Fire Brigade senior station officer Rowan Newell said it was lucky there was not more water in the ditch.

“It kept damming up as we worked, so we had to let it through,” he said.

The boy’s foot was jammed in between the dash and the door so it took a while before firefighters could get him out, Mr Newell said.

While they worked, several cars carrying family members were let through the cordon so they could support the victims.

One of the uncles said the family did not have any comments for the paper.

“We are shocked at the moment,” he said.