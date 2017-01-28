Bright lights in the January sky

WE have already covered 978,812,000 kilometres of our yearly orbit around the sun since the Summer Solstice last December 21 as the relentless orbit of our earth continues. As a consequence, all the summer constellations have progressed further to the west.

To the north, the most visible are Pleiads (Matariki) Taurus (The Bull) with the bright star Aldebaran as the tip of Taurus’ left hand horn.

Then, of course, further on a line to the south east, the unmistakable Orion; more commonly identified as the ‘Pot’ by us in the Southern

Hemisphere. Located in the Sword of Orion (Handle of the Pot) is the nearest nebula, part of the massive cloud of mainly ionized hydrogen molecules in Orion. But of course the other elements are there too, including carbon, oxygen and all others that are forming the tens of thousands of younger stars, many very large, that have been discovered in its mass, since being revealed by the Hubble and other orbiting telescopes as well as large land based telescopes that have been commissioned in recent years.

On a dark night and low north in the plane of the Milky Way, you may be able to see see a brighter star, Capella in Auriga, then further east, the Gemini Twins, Castor and Pollux.

Above again is the Red Giant Betelgeuse, the left shoulder of Orion, the Hunter. Bellatrix is the other.

To the south is the brightest star (after the sun) Sirius, the Dog Star, eye of Canis Major and further still is another giant, Canopus. These two, now high up, describe their radius around the South Celestial Pole (SCP) if you keep tabs on them regularly.

To the south, the Southern Cross is now climbing away from the horizon and is becoming easier to see for those without a good SE horizon.

Following a line through the long axis of the cross, high up and off the plane of the Milky Way to the SW is the star Achernar. It is a circumpolar star, also always visible at our latitude, like the cross. As the cross rises in the SE, so Achernar does exactly the opposite, now curving down once again in the coming months to skim along the southern horizon once more. The Magellanic clouds are more visible above the SCP as well.

In the morning sky, Jupiter is far away now, 5.10 AU, and has become an evening planet (just) rising just before midnight while Saturn, too, is visible in the morning, away from the sun, rising at 3.03 am and 10.736 AU.

Visible also is the greater portion of our galaxy. with the great and easily identified constellation of Scorpio to the south east, easy to identify with its three splayed stars forming the head and claws, then a long line of stars including the red giant Antares, curving up slightly, then arcing down in a semi-circle and ending with two stars close together, the sting. That is just above Sagittarius, the glowing heart of our galaxy.

For those of you who have visitors from the Northern Hemisphere, you can give them an unforgettable treat by getting them up before the dawn light around 4am on a clear morning to view this magnificent sight, which is only visible to those of us in our southern latitudes and better to see all with no moon.

While all this has been happening, the great spectacle of Venus’ approach has been very noticeable. It is now much closer, 0.571 AU, and on January 28 it will be nearly at its closest and also much brighter at -4.4 magnitude (it was brightest last Wednesday), even though it is showing us more and more of its dark side, and appears like a first quarter new moon at present but with the illuminated area shrinking instead. It has closed in on us over the last six months by more than 161 million kilometres, 11 million more than the distance we are from the sun and now, as a result, its daily motion is much more apparent.

We will soon be losing Venus from the evening sky once more. Because of the difference in the planes of Earth/Venus orbits, every 121.5 years, we see Venus transit across the face of the sun. Only two have occurred in this millennium, the first on June 8, 2004 (Northern Hemisphere), followed eight years later and eagerly anticipated here by our members and several school classes on June 6, 2012 for our turn in the favoured south position, only to be thwarted by clouds for the entire five-hour duration of this very rare event that was the focus of world media. It was a massive disappointment for all concerned here in Whakatane as it was observed in other parts of New Zealand and on a special cruise ship that sailed along an easterly path off East Cape to get the most out of this rare occasion. The really sad part for us is that the next transits will be in December 2117 and December 2125.

This is also an indelible part of our history and whoever designed the mural opposite the iSite made a serious blunder. Captain Cook’s crew, including astronomer Charles Green, observed the 1769 transit of Venus from Tahiti, a very important part of his “Great Voyage of Discovery”, looking also for Terra Australis Incognito, the great southern continent. He experienced rather a disappointment also after his epic voyage to find two islands not much bigger than his home country. He did not observe any solar eclipses as is so wrongly depicted on the mural.

A Special Note: The astronomical society is inviting high school students who can display a passion for the subject to register with us. The winner will accompany our members free to the next conference of the Royal Astronomical Society of NZ to be held in Dunedin May 12 to 14.

By Norm Izett