Camp friends

ENDURING friendships developed over many summers, at the same camping spot, could be classed as one of New Zealand’s common treasures.

It seems that Kiwis, perhaps more than others, develop strong attachments to their favourite summer holiday places. The Ohope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park certainly has its fair share of campers that fell in love with the park many years ago and have returned every summer since, developing wonderful friendships along the way.

Manager Mark Inman says around 70 percent of their campers are repeat visitors, with some who have been coming to the park for 45 years.

Kirsty and Don Torrington are not at the 45-year point yet, but there’s every likelihood they eventually will be. The Lower Hutt couple have brought their caravan to the park for 32 years now, never missing a year. And furthermore, they’ve booked the same camp site each time.

“Our three children were little when we first started coming and now they’ve all grown up and join us here with their own families,” says Kirsty.

The tradition began when the family, who would previously book a holiday house in Tauranga for their summer holiday, were invited to visit friends staying at the park. “We immediately realised that, instead of waking up and deciding where we would go each day, we could wake up here and everything we ever wanted was already here,” says Don. “The kids just loved it”. When the couple returned home they immediately bought a caravan.

Robyn and Dennis Harris share a similar story. While the couple now live in Tauranga, for the past 25 years they and their two children have made the annual summer pilgrimage to Ohope from various regions they’ve lived in over the years. Robyn says they even kept to the tradition during a period when they were actually living in Whakatane.

The two families have developed strong friendships over the years – an example of several such friendships in the park. While they don’t see each other during the year, their lengthy summer stays – a month for Kirsty and Don this year – have cemented strong bonds. Kirsty says she was “honoured to be asked to MC” for the wedding of one of Robyn and Dennis’ daughters recently.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” she says of the friendships that they, and others, make at the camp. “It’s one of the things I most love about coming here, apart from the pool and the beach and the harbour, and the great way that the camp is run,” she says. For Don, it’s simply, “the relaxation and the great weather, a great break from Wellington’s less favourable conditions”.

For Robyn and Dennis it’s just a perfect location. “Why look for somewhere else when there’s nowhere better?”