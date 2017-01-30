Compliments of the Watchorns

A MARRIED couple who complement each other with their mutual enjoyment of art, are sharing their talent with the public this weekend.

Ivan and Robyn Watchorn will be Whakatane Society of Arts and Crafts’ artists in residence beginning this weekend.

Robyn will be painting and channelling her vibrant personality onto canvas, while Ivan will open the wood crafters workroom for the public to see woodcrafters working at their hobby.

Both life members of the Whakatane Society of Arts and Crafts, the couple have worked tirelessly over the years to maintain enthusiasm in the club.

They have been married for 53 years and complement each other in their artistic endeavours and love of arts and crafts as well as in their busy working lives.

Ivan has loved working with wood all his life and remembers the trolleys, trays and objects made from his early childhood. He is also the go to man if anything needs fixing at the Art House.

Robyn’s family is musical and artistic and these skills and talents have been enjoyed and passed onto their four boys in various forms.

Whilst farming on their Stanley Road property, all members of the family involved themselves in whatever craft Robyn was interested in at the time.

Robyn’s disciplines include pottery, ceramics, silk painting, china painting, copper and gemstone jewellery, card making, sheepskin toys, mosaics, screen printing and painting and she still finds time to go to her daytime job.

Her motto is: “If you see something and like it, give it a go”.

Now, she is working on a range of jewellery, and painting is her constant.

Ivan’s love of wood extends to his love of trees as well, but wood carving is his passion.

His work covers traditional Maori carving, furniture, relief carving, pictures and three-dimensional carving of animals, people and objects.

This weekend heralds one of the year’s most exciting weekends for art in Whakatane, with the opening of the prestigious Molly Morpeth Canaday Art Exhibition.

The society is also holding an exhibition in its Art Rooms at the corner of Short and McAlister streets opening to the public, both Saturday and Sunday, from 9am and the Art House Market will be held Sunday, January 29 from 9am in the grassy area beside the Art House. Both will have a wide selection of arts and crafts for sale.