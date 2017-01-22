Eclectic array of Ohope

WHAKATANE'S Art and Acre Gallery will host an eclectic array of paintings by Angolan artist Mario Tendinha in an exhibition entitled ‘Ohope Series’ from next week.

Born on May 1950, Tendinha started drawing and painting at the age of 18, greatly influenced by the current affairs at the time, pop music, hippies and social movements.

During the South African invasion in Angola in 1975, his home and studio were vandalised, and he stopped painting. It took him 25 years to restart, resulting in his work being shown at a number of exhibitions around the world.

Tendinha arrived in Ohope about two months ago, on his third trip to New Zealand.

“I met David Poole for the first time two years ago and visited his studio in Ohope. He invited me to go to an exhibition in Tauranga,” he said.

On his return late last year he again met Poole, and learned about the Summer Arts Festival.

“I wanted to participate in the festival in some way but it was difficult because everything was being prepared already.”

The pair decided on an exhibition in a small gallery. “It was a chance for me to participate.”

The exhibition, Ohope Series, was Tendinha’s idea to show and share his experience with people in Ohope during his visits.

“I can say I know a little bit of New Zealand from the south to the north.”

Tendinha has visited many towns in New Zealand, including Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga, Rotorua, Gisborne, Bay of Islands and Wanaka.

“Everywhere I have been it has been possible to visit museums. I went to where the Treaty of Waitangi was signed and have seen a bit of Maori tradition.”

From his travels and learning, he was able to understand Maoridom.

“I am an artist, I came to absorb this and it’s very easy.”

Tendinha was inspired to share his culture with Maori culture and create art that expressed how he felt in New Zealand and Ohope.

“To me, it is beautiful. What I want to show is how I feel.”

Tendinha’s exhibition, at Art and Acre Gallery, 2d Appenzell Drive, is part of the Summer Arts Festival that begins next week and Arts Whakatane.

Tendinha will open the exhibition with a presentation on Tuesday at 6pm, followed by the artist’s lecture. A guided tour will take place on Thursday from 3pm.

ON SHOW: An eclectic array of paintings by Angolan artist Mario Tendinha, self-titled, from far left, Face, Family, Don’t Know Who Is, No Talks, pictured above, and pictured bottom, Cape 2 Rio. Photos supplied