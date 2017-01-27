Spotligh home – Executive living at Waiotahi Drifts

THERE are all kinds of warranties and guarantees that apply to homes, but this one trumps them all.

The builder erected it for himself.

This means you’ll find plenty of tricks and oddities that serve to make life in this four-bedroom beach home easier and more enjoyable.

Starting from the outside we find the house is constructed using low-maintenance cladding, aluminium to be precise. This also applies to windows and window sills. Given the harsh sea environment, this is certainly good news.

Remaining on the outside, we find upstairs and ground-level decks, as well as elevated and sheltered vegie planters. A large and clever carport on one side of the house is great for limousine-style arrivals, as long as you’re okay with entering the house via the laundry – and why wouldn’t you be.

You could also tow your boat into this carport, and we suspect this may be the original intention.

The laundry space is massive and features a large freezer, and we carry on walking in what we will soon discover is a loop.

One stop is the also-massive two-car garage, which comes with a workshop space also.

Another stop consists of the two downstairs bedrooms, which have access to a bathroom that contains a shower and a toilet.

There’s both an external and an internal staircase, and we use the internal one to get topside, marvelling at the foot-level lights that will turn on at dusk.

Upstairs, we have a large open-plan area consisting of a massive kitchen, dining section and the lounge.

Excellent views and a heat pump are only some of the features of this central piece.

The kitchen has a separate cook top and oven, pull-out and normal pantries as well as heaps of cupboard space.

All cupboards and wardrobes in this house are both large and served by doors with sturdy handles.

Upstairs we also have a study, two bedrooms and a bathroom that contains both a bathtub and a shower, as well as a separate toilet.

The master bedroom also has its own en-suite bathroom with shower.

There is also a little nook with a bed in the space above the staircase.

Speakers are fitted throughout the living spaces and the house comes with an internal vacuum system.

If you’re looking for an executive-style home that has a flat section in a coastal setting this has to be one of your prime options.

It’s not often you come across a home that was designed by a builder who had his own satisfaction uppermost in mind.

SEA VIEWS: Views from the deck are fantastic. SURROUND SOUND: Speakers are fitted throughout the open plan living areas.

Harcourts

18 Waiotahi Drifts Boulevard, Opotiki

Agent: Barry Hennessey

Phone: (07) 315 5245 or 027 415 8629

Price: $760,000

Viewing: By appointment