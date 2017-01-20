Feature home – A slice of paradise

SNUGGLED away in the family-friendly suburb of Mokorua Gorge, this very private 1970s-built home has been beautifully updated.

The home features three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large office, a gorgeous outdoor living area and open-plan living, all on a fully fenced and beautifully-presented property.

A new kitchen has recently been installed, completing the home’s modern good looks.

Situated in a sheltered enclave, just off the main road, the driveway has a large concrete parking area off to one side, perfect for parking a boat or campervan and served by a utility shed. Through the gates and past the house is a free-standing double garage, and although the backyard is fully fenced, a neat feature is that it can be accessed by vehicle via a second door in the side wall of the garage.

The front door opens to the kitchen-dining area, which is impressive, with new benchtops, cabinetry and appliances. A scullery-hallway behind the kitchen leads to a separate laundry, bathroom and lots of storage cupboards. However, it is the vision that greets visitors when rounding the corner into the lounge that brings gasps.

Wide-opening bifold doors lead out to an extensive deck area sheltered by shade sails and surrounded by a tidy hedge. Fashionably stained in a dark, charcoal shade, with a platform for the spa pool, this is the perfect summer entertaining area.

At the end of the deck is a separate artist’s studio or hobby room. This mini-house has a veranda shelter and French doors opening onto a cobblestone courtyard and a grassed area, currently home to an above ground swimming pool.

The bedrooms are all good-sized doubles and the master bedroom has a door leading out to the deck and a walk-through wardrobe leading to an en suite bathroom. The en suite features a spa bath with a glass canopy overhead, allowing views of the deck and gardens, or the stars at night. It also has a shower, toilet and vanity.

The two remaining bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes and desk space. The office, off one of the bedrooms which also opens to the deck.

A free-standing wood fire in the large living room ensures the home is warm in winter. Excellent fencing ensures the safety of children or pets.

Don’t pass up the opportunity to inspect this immaculate home with so many great features. Call Stuart to view.

Harcourts

36 Mokorua Grove, Whakatane

Agent: Stuart Lougher

Phone: 07 3088403 or 027 498 8864

Price: Offers over $520,000

Open home: Sunday, 1pm to 1.45pm