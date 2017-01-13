Feature home – Executive rural residence

Nestled in nature, this 46-hectare hill-country property offers the best of both worlds – countryside lifestyle and urban lifestyle living.

THIS executive rural residence offers the best of both worlds – countryside lifestyle and the convenience of urban living.

Situated on the southern outskirts of Whakatane and nestled in nature, the two-storey home is a five-minute drive from town.

Half of the 46-hectare hill-country property is planted in native bush and pines with the other half in grass. But if grazing isn’t your ideal situation, or the land size is too large, you can always lease to a local farmer.

The property is impressive in size and design, and beautifully landscaped with expanses of perfectly-groomed lawn and lush gardens bursting with colour.

Being at the very end of the driveway, which services just one other property lower down, it feels like being in a park – extremely private and peaceful.

The house is well set up for large families with 289 square metres of living space and expansive decks.

Former owners of the eight-year-old colonial-style residence surrounded the home in mature gardens full of established trees and shrubs.

The home is complete with four large bedrooms and an office upstairs, and a semi self-contained area downstairs, making it well set up for large families.

Native timber is a feature throughout the interior, from the stunning wooden floors and cabinetry in the kitchen and bathroom to the impressive cathedral ceiling in the kitchen-dining room.

In the open-plan kitchen-room area, timber is the dominant feature, providing a richness and warmth entirely befitting the rural location.

A high stud, lead-light features, wood stove and strong use of colour give this home a warmth and character often lacking in modern homes.

The master bedroom, lounge and dining room all access the deck, which runs the entire length of the house, offering a peaceful outlook over hilly paddocks to the bush beyond.

With its own stream, fresh spring drinking water, chicken run and well-fenced grazing this really is an idyllic –and convenient – lifestyle option.

WOOD THEME: In the open-plan kitchen-dining room area, timber is the dominant feature, providing a richness and warmth befitting a rural location. LARGE LIVING: The terracotta floor tiles keep this lounge cool in summer. NESTLED IN NATURE: The 46-hectare hill-country property is planted in native bush and pines, with the other half in grass.

Bayleys

471B Taneatua Road, Whakatane

Agent: Rhys Mischefski

Phone: 07 307 1595 or 027 457 8718

Price: $1,190,000 plus gst if any

Viewing: By appointment