Fibre and chainsaws

LOUISE Pickford has grown up in Opotiki and has a lifetime of memories of the town.

“I remember summers that seemed to go on forever – lots of family around,” she says. “The homemade ice cream shop where you could get liquorice ice cream ...”

The kiwifruit orchardist, fibre crafter and artist is the youngest of eight, with several of her older sisters also specialising in textiles, such as felting and quilting.

“My family moved here when I was nine, so I went to Woodlands School then Opotiki College,” Louise says.

“Mum and Dad came here to retire, although that meant Dad setting up the orchard and Mum working part time at Woodlands school for a while.”

A student at Opotiki College in the early-to mid-1980s Louise says she only just made it to the sixth form.

“Once I got UE [University Entrance] I was out of there.”

Louise’s talents cover a myriad of areas. She exudes creativity in all her pursuits, from cooking to ceramics.

“I have been lucky enough to be able to spend a lot of time exploring my creative side – art school in Dunedin, Wellington and Dundee [Scotland], pottery in Hamilton, tapestry weaving in Melbourne, cooking in cafes to pay my way and then teaching English in Japan.”

She collected many skills in a variety of areas, before returning home to run the family kiwifruit orchard. She says the versatility she gained is necessary when running an orchard. She enjoys the life of an orchardist.

“I like the flexibility it allows me. I can set my own timetable and I am usually able to travel at least once a year.”

Louise has been a regular entrant in Opotiki’s Fibre and Fleece fashion show. She says she has entered at least half a dozen times. “The first was a jersey I knitted in the late ’80s, the last time was the suit I made for the Anzac theme the year before last.”

She has won prizes, once for a woven wall hanging in 2000, another time for the Anzac suit and also for a Japanese-inspired dress she made from recycled paper, while living in Osaka. This is a favourite outfit as it has special memories for her of living in Japan. She has also entered quilts and outfits she has made with her sisters.

Busy running the orchard, she still finds time for her hobbies – life drawing, reading, painting, gardening, music concerts and dancing. Her loyal companions are Daisy, an enthusiastic border collie and Polly, a tortoiseshell cat with a habit of paper scrabbling – hazardous on a newly finished piece of work.

She has an eclectic home, filled with treasures she has found on her travels and art work by friends, her sisters and herself.

There are many things she has created, from life drawings, pottery and prints, to a set of chairs reupholstered from old woollen blankets she has dyed, using feijoa leaves and privet.

However, when pressed for her favourite object, she offers up her chainsaw.

“It makes pruning so much easier,” she says.

“But I think I’d have to go with my school house studio-workshop. So wonderful to have a creative space of my own.”

Her father’s green trilby hat is a sentimental treasure of hers, and a pendant she just got from my friend Lisa West the jeweller. In her garden artichokes, tomatillos and self-seeded giant sunflowers are thriving.

Her creativity extends to the kitchen. With a mother who is famous for her home baking, it is in Louise’s genes. Cooking is inspired by her travels and the wonderful produce from her garden. At the moment she is perfecting her sauerkraut. Preserving and baking are all part of her repertoire.