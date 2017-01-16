Following a dream

LAST year Phil and Trudy Murray moved from Rotorua to follow their dream of retiring to Opotiki.

It had been a long-held dream for the more than 20 years they had been spending their holidays at Tirohanga Motor Camp.

“Since my eldest was about five – he is now 28 – we have been coming down to Tirohanga every year. So, they grew up at the motor camp and we have made great friends here.

“Opotiki is in our blood.”

When a two-acre property on Dickinson Road, with wonderful views out to sea, along the cape and over Opotiki came up for sale, the Murrays fell in love with it on sight.

The large colonial-style house, built in the 1980s by Mr Fisher, a local electrician, provided the catalyst for their move. Although it was in disrepair and there was lots of work to do, after 30 years together, Phil and Trudy knew it was the perfect project for them.

They have spent the first year restoring the property back to its former glory. There was a formal rose garden, an orchard to restore and the house to redecorate.

“Phil is really clever at turning his hand to anything. He just tiled the kitchen – his first time at tiling,” says Trudy.

The house and garden were rebuilt with traditional light fittings and leadlight features throughout.

Trudy is now looking for someone who does leadlight to finish the renovation.

As much as possible, they have sourced everything locally. “We really believed in getting everything we could from here in Opotiki.

“We bought all our appliances and curtains etcetera, but I couldn’t get painters, I had to use our Rotorua ones.”

But it is the garden that’s her passion, particularly resurrecting the formal rose garden. “My mum absolutely loved to garden. That was her passion, her rest. She had eight children.”

The orchard, with apples, quince, pears, plums, apricots, nashi, nectarines, tamarillos, macadamias, avocado and many varieties of citrus, has seen her renewing her interest in bottling and preserving.

The climate is quite different from Rotorua, and Trudy says she’s able to grow flowers that wouldn’t have survived there. With tips from other Opotiki gardeners, she is seeing the garden flourish.

“At the moment, I am concentrating on getting some nutrition back into the garden and restoring the roses back to their original glory.”

She makes her own fertiliser from horse dung, fish waste and coffee grinds, which the roses love.

Work on the house is almost finished and the Murrays’ plan is to establish a home stay.

Recently they had a trial run with some guests that were working in the Waioeka Gorge. They loved it and have booked to come back with their families.

“They ended up staying for four nights instead of two. They had to fly in by helicopter; they actually landed the helicopter just here.”

The recent weddings of her two sons have also inspired her, igniting the desire to encourage couples into back-to-basics, family-style, weddings that are affordable.

She’s keen to promote Opotiki as a wedding destination and hopes to hold a wedding expo at her property some time in 2017.