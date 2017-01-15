From the Red Sea, to Ohope

IT has been 18 months since the Inman family arrived in Ohope and the family of four has settled in to their new and vastly different lifestyle.

Mark and Andrea and children, Bailey, 11, and Liam, 10, moved from their home near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the shores of the Red Sea, after Mark was offered a role to manage the Ohope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park, and its neighbouring conference and events venue, Surf and Sand.

The offer had come at a good time. The Inmans were looking for change, and Ohope is an old stomping ground for Mark. Born and raised here, Mark spent many summers working as a groundsman at the park. Even when he graduated from university and was teaching outside the Bay of Plenty he often found himself returning to work at the park over summer.

With 20 seasons of experience, it is no surprise camp owner Janine Maguire sought him out to take over management of the two facilities.

For the previous four years, the Inman family had lived 80 kilometres from Jeddah, in a purpose-built town developed to house the community of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, or Kaust.

Andrea and Mark moved to the region following two years in Egypt, with Mark taking up a position as PE teacher at the International School in Kaust, and Andrea working as a marketing consultant.

“We really are loving being back in New Zealand,” says Mark, though after six years away, and with the children having only known school life in the Middle East, he says there have been some adjustments.

“It’s very different to what they are used to. Class sizes were very small in their school and the way things operate is very different. And of course they have missed their friends. It hasn’t all been easy.”

However, the ease of playing sport is a big bonus, with Liam particularly keen on touch rugby. The wake-boarding and water sports that the family enjoy are also somewhat more accessible.

“We could do these things in Saudi, and once you got through all the paperwork, it was fine,” Mark says. But the process of submitting passports, logging intentions, and gaining permission from the Coastguard to enter the harbour could be time consuming.

“Now we can just go down the road. We are all happy to be here, it’s a great change of lifestyle and a beautiful place to be.”

Mark is full of enthusiasm and passion for his new role at the camp. “It’s a wonderful industry to work in,” he says. “I love providing a vehicle for great family holidays, and that’s really what the camp is all about.”

He says the role has some similarities to his teaching jobs, with a big difference being that “I’ve gone from providing for kids at school, to providing for them during their holidays”.

With Mark being successfully elected to the Whakatane-Ohope Community Board last year, that enthusiasm may spread beyond the park.

Living in Kaust and living in Ohope bear little in common. But the one thing they do share is sand, and plenty of it. “It’s out of one sandpit and into another,” he laughs.