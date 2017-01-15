Honeybee wild

OPOTIKI'S Elise Adlam is a magician when it comes to floral art. Her artistic flair has recently seen one of her designs make it into the pages of Brides magazine.

Her arrangement style is not tied to conventional floristry. Customers walk away with a work of art personally crafted for them.

The step-daughter of Royd Young, of Young’s Butchery, she has always spent time in Opotiki, but didn’t move there permanently until about nine years ago.

“I’ve always loved it here. It’s the wild east – the horses on the street, the kids roaming wild and the super friendly people. It just instantly felt right here. Earthy and electric. I love it.”

Working for her friend Nikki Pocock at Ruby Dunes in Ohope for two years before heading to Wellington to study floristry, she has been practising as a qualified florist at for three years.

“My favourite flowers are the ones that grow wild along the roadside and river. Anything that just blooms randomly wherever it wants is my favourite.”

The changing seasons make her work more interesting.

“It’s always changing. Just when you start to get bored, something new blooms, someone brings in a new flower or I start experimenting using seaweed or something weird. It’s always a challenge to keep yourself inspired but luckily in floristy you are working with nature and its endless supply of inspiration.”

A florist has a busy life and often the hours can be anti-social to fit around customers’ events such as weddings or funerals. When she finds time away from the shop it is still creativity and nature that calls her.

“I pick flowers and play in my garden. I also dabble in music making, river swimming and wild pottery making.”

Sometimes things don’t go to plan in this business.

“I did accidentally deliver flowers intended for a girlfriend to a wife one day. That wasn’t that cool.”

How did the photograph for Brides magazine come about?

“My lovely photographer friend Kushla Cranswick and wedding organiser Casey from The Heirloom thought it would be cool to showcase some of the services in the Eastern Bay, so they organised it, and we all met up in the bush up Burma Road and played weddings. It was fun.”

“Khloe, who did the hair and make up is from Opotiki too. Everyone did such an amazing job. It’s quite humbling to be put next to such talented, inspiring women ruling in business.”