keeping it clean

The Bryans Beach community group is seeking volunteers for its clean-up day at the Waiotahe estuary on Sunday.

Twenty-five people are needed to help collect rubbish along the high-tide mark on January 8, from 9.30am.

The initiative continues the first estuary clean-up the group organised in 2014 as part of its efforts to keep the area beautiful.

The Bryans Beach Community Group started in 2007 with six committee members representing about 80 households in the Bryans Beach area.

It takes on any project affecting the community, from installing speed bumps along the beach front to weed eradication, largely targeting gorse and pampas on stop banks, river edges and beach and back dune areas, and planting native trees.

Members have installed a series of predator traps and bait stations to help boost bird populations. They have placed 80 Department of Conservation traps from Ohiwa Harbour to the Waiotahe spit across from the pipi beds, and approximately 45 bait stations.

As a result, the number of shore and estuarine birds in the area has increased significantly. Many hours are also spent monitoring the New Zealand dotterel and variable oyster-catcher nests to help the chicks survive. Rat and mustelid numbers have dramatically decreased.

The group has also been involved with a trial to try and reduce rabbit numbers in the area to help with restoration planting and the regeneration of the coastal dune network.

Bryans Beach is on Ohiwa Beach Road, on the edge of Ohiwa Harbour.

Anyone interested in helping out can phone Judy Lewis on 07 3154686. Volunteers are advised to wear old clothes and bring gumboots and gloves.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council is providing a barbecue lunch once the clean-up work is finished.