Kiwi rising hikoi

THREE years ago, Whakatane’s Hannah Irakau Pehi led a hikoi from one end of the country to another. This summer she’s doing it again.

The artist, writer and gardener with a strong community and environmental bent is on the road, accompanied by her sister, Dr Phillipa Te Paea Pehi (Pip) and niece, Maia Grace Pehi-Hannah, and a small group of others who share her ideals.

After a few days on Stewart Island as a team over Christmas to “reset our tinana (bodies) and set the kaupapa (purpose, values and spirit) of the next six months of walking our precious country”, they began their Kiwi Rising 2017 hikoi in Bluff on New Year’s Day.

They are travelling between 15 and 34 kilometres a day and, as this story goes to print, are travelling through the Waitaki district, between Otago and Canterbury.

They expect to arrive in Whakatane in late April and be in Cape Reinga by mid-June.

Hannah says the walk stemmed from the hikoi they completed over the summer of 2013/14. This hikoi followed a slightly different path, predominantly along State Highway 1 and promoted community and environment, with many people joining them for different legs of the journey to help carry the kaupapa.

This kaupapa, Hannah explains as being part of the environment, not separate from it. “When we are sick, so are our surroundings and when our environment is sick, so are we,” she says.

She says on that journey they met so many wonderful people, working with passion and love to rebuild New Zealand, without asking for thanks and, in many cases spending not only their time but their own money.

“They were inspiring; so inspiring we want to meet up with them and more, once again.”

They want to help connect people, share ideas and highlight the initiatives happening in grassroots New Zealand. “We walk as a people’s campaign, to help give grassroots a united voice,” she says.

None of them see themselves as special, rather they are “regular crazy souls” who want to see their collective futures as positive and brilliant – not just for themselves but for generations to come.

“We, as individuals, have this mighty power, each of us able to contribute what we can to build a mountain of strength and kindness. We don’t need to do it all. A little bit at a time, one step in front of the other.”

Pip is so glad she walked with Hannah on the first hikoi and likes to tell people it saved her life.

“I was drowning in grief and despair from the work I have done in my life, working with people as a psychologist, paying witness to the many horrible and destructive things we can do to each other and ourselves,” she says. “Our hikoi reminded me how beautiful and amazing our natural world is still and the beauty and love still alive in all people.”

Last time, her daughter Maia was 10 years old, but adamant that she would go with them next time – and she has, facing head-on what has already proved a test of her physical and mental strength. She will celebrate her 14th birthday next month, on the road.

These trekkers have faced less than ideal conditions in their first week, including blustering gales and hail, but are continuing to forge their way up the country with determination, enthusiasm, spirit and love.

Every vehicle that passes, they wave. Just to connect, to say “hi”, and share the love they feel for the country and its people – the reason why they walk.

FAMILY: Kiwi Rising 2017 is an even larger affair this time with Maia Grace Pehi-Hannah, centre, joining her mum, Pip, right, and aunty Hannah on the road. Photos supplied TIRED: A roadside rest stop. BEGINNING: Hannah, Pip and Maia ready to depart Bluff.

