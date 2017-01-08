Klaus’ laser-sharp design

When Klaus Madsen advertised personalised Christmas ornaments for sale on a Whakatane buy and sell Facebook page, he never imagined the response he would get.

The Ohope graphic designer was inundated with requests for his laser-cut wooden tree decorations and in the weeks over Christmas turned out 586 of them to very happy customers.

Klaus doesn’t claim to have come up with the idea. Since importing his laser cutting machine from China five months ago he has done a lot of experimenting and browsing of the internet for ideas. He saw something similar online, came up with his own design – the person’s name surrounded by snowflakes – and began cutting.

“I thought if I sell 20 of these, that would be good, but I sold 586 of them. I never expected that … it’s totally crazy. People are even wanting to place orders for next year.

The Christmas section of his Facebook shop, Lasernz, also includes a Santa key, door decorations, nativity scene crosses and decorative trees.

Klaus grew up in Denmark and came to New Zealand nine years ago, living first in Rotorua then moving to Ohope four years ago to work for Mann Print. “I’ve been working most of that time as a graphic designer,” he says. “But I wanted to come to New Zealand because of the beautiful country, because I was also a photographer.”

He’s not quite sure where the desire for a laser cutting machine came from but after working with computers all his life, and coming from a design background, he could see its hobby and business potential.

“You can use it for lots of things. I like the technique about it and saw clips on YouTube and it was totally fascinating what you can do. When they came down in price, I thought ‘I have to have one of those’.”

Five years ago, he says he would have paid $40,000 for the machine which he purchased last year for $3500. With import costs, he estimates the total cost at around $7000.

He now spends most nights and weekends playing around with the machine in his basement, testing its capabilities with regard to designs, materials and products.

“For me as a graphic designer, it’s a great thing combining the laser cutting technique. It fits perfectly together, not only making your own designs but also the technique getting it from the computer to the machine.”

“I’ve been making a lot of prototypes; I have to make it [the idea] to find out [if it is going to work] and most of the time it is not turning out so well in the beginning.”

The 100 watt laser works using a combination of power and speed to create contrast, or cut through, whatever product is being used. It can cut through materials up to 6mm and do deep engraving but Klaus’ favourite material to work with is 4mm birch plywood.

One of Klaus’ most popular gift products at the moment is an engraved chopping board. At the moment, he’s buying the boards but says he hopes to be able to one day make his own boards.

The boards can be ordered from his Facebook page along with the Christmas ornaments, cheeseboards, wedding photo boxes and guest books, keepsake boxes, notebooks and engraved mobile phone covers and wallets.

He’s also cut bird houses, children’s toys, a replica of the Eiffel Tower and a VW van, metal business cards and wooden business cards using a fine bamboo material. “It is only the imagination or fantasy that sets the limit for what you can do,” he says.