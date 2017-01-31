Learning the art of stone

A SCULPTING workshop for youth was held last week where students learned the art of stone.

The youth workshop, part of Sculpture on the Riverbank and Summer Arts Festival, was organised following high interest at last year’s event.

The workshop, designed for intermediate-aged children and run by Jeff Bowlin, catered to 10 students.

Whakatane Arts chairman David Poole said the students learned how to use the tools correctly and plan and draw out designs on the stone.

The group were working on Oamaru stone and could choose between design options created by Mr Bowlin.

SCULPT: Hekekiah Bowlin, 14, sculpts a piece of Oamaru stone. D4840-14 LEARNING: TK Kawana learns how to lay out a design on stone from tutor Jeff Bowlin. Photos Louis Klaassen D4804-06

