Spotlight home – Living the rural lifestyle dream

SITUATED in rural Onepu, this conveniently-sized lifestyle block set far back from the road offers easy living and awesome entertainment areas for the hobby farmer.

Set on 4549 square metres (just over one acre) of flat farmland, this property is beautifully set up with two paddocks, one with post and rail-fenced for grazing, well established gardens and trees, pig sty, chook house and an assortment of out-houses, sheds and garages.

The three-bedroom house has the large, spacious rooms you associate with a house in the country.

Arranged in an L-shape around two sides of a large, private and sheltered courtyard, and lined with verandas, this is the perfect spot for relaxing and entertaining.

A spa pool is unobtrusively tucked away in one corner of the veranda.

Three sets of French doors open off the verandas, each fitted with fly screens.

One leads to the open-plan living area, one to the long hallway connecting the bedrooms and the third to the master bedroom.

The three bedrooms are all large doubles with generous wardrobe space. Along the hallway are multiple linen and storage cupboards.

The bathroom, with bath and shower, has plenty of space to work with and the toilet is separate.

The open-plan living has a free-standing wood burner with wetback. Solar water heating as well means you are covered summer and winter.

The kitchen is well appointed with a gas hob and electric oven.

A scullery area just off the laundry provides plenty of storage for preserves. A welcoming porch with built- in seating leads out to the circular driveway and garage with workshop area and attached glasshouse.

Behind the house are the outhouses which includes a large powered workshop shed with two vehicle bays as well as wood and smaller implement sheds.

Fruit trees include lemon, peach, apple, tangelo and feijoa and there is a good-sized vegetable garden behind the house.

This is the ideal well-established lifestyle property, for easy rural living.

HOBBY FARM: This Onepu home is set amid a post-and-rail fenced paddock. SPACIOUS: The living room has French doors heading out to the veranda.

Real Deal Real Estate

2539 State Highway 30, Otakiri

Agent: Janette Wallbutton

Phone: (07) 3071122 or 027 5377331

Price: $425,000

Open home: Sunday, 2pm-2.45pm