New gallery

HIGH Street, Opotiki, is sporting another gallery showcasing the talents of local artists.

New on the block is He Tohu Aroha (A sign of Love) run by silk painter and stone carver Ripeka Mihaere.

Youngest of a large Torere family, she returned home three years ago, after 30 years in the Waikato.

She moved to the Waikato on leaving school, and became part of an artists’ group.

“I like things that are different. And the group of artists I belong to – we did the Maori queen’s art, so whenever she needed some gifts or taonga we would make something.”

She is a member of Te Ranga carving school, where she gained her carving experience and went on to teach.

“We didn’t actually have what you call formal classes,” Ripeka says. “We just turned up and then we started teaching.”

She is used to the pressure of large events, having been involved in art symposiums in Auckland.

“Being part of big expos at the ASB Centre in Auckland – wood carvers, stone carvers, weavers, and painters, demonstrating on site. I was the one that got to stand up and talk about what the artists were doing.”

So setting up a gallery in three weeks did not seem too daunting, with some help from whanau. It did put her artists into a panic to finish work at such short notice. She has pulled it off, and has already sold pieces. She is looking for new Eastern Bay talent.

About 14 artists are exhibiting at present with work in a variety of media.

“They are all from here or the surrounds. They all whakapapa back to Opotiki.”

By Dido Eden