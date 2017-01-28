FROM the best coffee spot to grab a flat white by the beach, to ‘must-do’ bush hikes, local celebrities are voicing what they love about the Bay of Plenty – and they want residents to join them.

Olympians Gemma McCaw (nee Flynn) and Luuka Jones, musicians Ria Hall and Tiki Taane, and Black Caps captain Kane Williamson are the famous local faces of Tourism Bay of Plenty’s No Place Like Home campaign.

This community-focussed initiative encourages residents to share what they love about living in the Bay of Plenty – from their favourite places to cherished hot spots which enrich the region – in order to develop a comprehensive understanding of the Bay’s unique offerings for the benefit of fellow locals and visitors alike.

The campaign, launched on Wednesday, gets its name from Tiki and Ria’s 2016 hit single, which pays tribute to the region through song and includes input from the Tahatai Coast School choir.

Tourism Bay of Plenty marketing head Kath Low says the name encapsulates everything the campaign stands for: fostering pride in our place and our people, and giving locals the tools to be able to share this passion with visitors to the region.

“No Place Like Home is about giving our residents a sense of appreciation for what a fabulous part of New Zealand this is. We want our people to be aware of all the fantastic opportunities and activities available here and feel proud to say, ‘I’m from the Bay.’”

By knowing what makes this place great and what’s available to see and do, Kath says Bay residents can then act as confident ambassadors to guests who come to enjoy the region.

This approach has been shown to result in positive experiences for visitors, who in turn stay longer, spend more and spread the word.

The campaign begins with a community survey, to gain valuable insight from residents about what they love about living in the Bay, the attractions or places they like to visit, and where they take family and friends.

“The community voice is an absolutely integral part of the No Place Like Home campaign,” says Kath.

“Your feedback will provide the foundation for our campaign. From here, we can work together to grow the region further, by developing facilities, events, experiences and a cultural vibe that’s uniquely Bay of Plenty.”

The No Place Like Home community survey is available online until Monday, February 20 and Kath implores residents to take just 10 minutes of their time to share their views.

To join the conversation and fill in the online survey, visit noplacelikehome.nz

Every entry goes into the draw to win a number of prizes from local businesses, including a luxury weekend escape for two in the Bay of Plenty.

Love at first sight

PAPAMOA-BASED musician Tiki Taane has been a Bay of Plenty resident for eight years, relocating from his hometown of Christchurch, and says it was love at first sight.

“I always saw the Bay of Plenty as thispristine paradise that I’d love to go to, and finally I did in 1996 with my band Salmonella Dub, when we played a gig at Astrolabe at the Mount.

“I was so excited – I remember thinking it was the best place

in the world.

“I love coming home. For me, this is where my whanau is, where I come to feel revitalised after touring around the world. “It’s where I want to live for the rest of my life.”

The place to be

HOCKEY star Gemma McCaw (nee Flynn) says the Bay of Plenty is a place to unwind from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Currently based in Christchurch, she says the best part about coming back is the

sense of community that comes with the region.

“I love the relaxed atmosphere, that real community feel and spirit. When I’m away,

I miss that – everyone has a really positive outlook on life and there is a really relaxed vibe.”