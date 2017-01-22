Paul’s adventure grows

PAUL Francis is tired. But it’s a “good tired”. The creator and owner of what is quickly becoming one of Eastern Bay’s top attractions, says he’s “seeing rail tracks in his sleep”.

Launched just 14 months ago, Awakeri Rail Adventures is currently in the midst of a booming holiday season. “It’s hard to get a day off,” says Paul, with rides on the 10 kilometre railway often booked out and the operation running at full capacity.

But Paul is not complaining. He says seeing his dream come to fruition and operate with such success is a pleasure and the development of new options for the railway is never far from his mind.

The recent introduction of two new shorter trips has proved to be popular. An 8km round trip, named the Chicken Run for the multitude of geese, turkeys and chickens that flock to be fed enroute, has been a popular choice for those wanting to ride the tracks, but with less time available to do so. Families with young children are also sometimes opting for the shorter run too, says Paul.

The Bush Walk Run, a 12km round trip, includes a short, guided, bush walk through a reserve, home to majestic kahikatea that have been standing for around 600 years. The old kahikatea are the only specimens in the Eastern Bay to survive the extensive tree felling in the region last century.

Forming a unique partnership with the Department of Conservation, Awakeri Rail Adventures takes a leading role in the preservation of the area. Along with the Awakeri Cub Scout group, Paul manages the trapping of the rats, ferrets and stoats that have been decimating the bird population in the reserve. It’s a role he is passionate about, and that passion, along with a wealth of information, is imparted to visitors.

Paul’s easy humour and witty delivery adds much to the experience of riders if tourist attraction social media pages are a guide. Awakeri Rail Adventures ranks highly, and continues to climb the most popular attractions stake.

The founding trip, however, the full 20km round trip, remains the company’s top ride. Inluding a billy style “tea and biscuits” stop at a little purpose-built bush shelter. Paul says it’s their “bread and butter” trip, and is hard to beat.

A new rail cart currently on site, and being prepared to come into operation, will increase capacity for the trips.

Awakeri Rail Adventures opened amidst a considerable degree of opposition from farmers in the area whose fears included concern that the rail operation could disturb stock, and that it would expose their land to potential trespassers.

Paul says that the result has been quite the opposite. “We’ve had several occasions where we’ve spotted stock in trouble, either trapped in a fence or stuck down embankments,” he says. “We keep a keen eye out to help where we can.” None of the farmers’ fears have come to pass since the 10km piece of track, previously closed since 2001, underwent the extensive restoration work carried out by Awakeri Rail Adventures.

It is clearly a labour of love for Paul. With an earlier life as an engine driver, followed by 20 years in the police force, Paul took early retirement, moving from the Waikato with his wife to establish the project.

The future for the company is looking rosy. With plans afoot to tap into Tauranga’s cruise ship market, and investigations into running twilight rail trips, Paul says it’s an exciting time.

It seems that Paul’s love of the historic piece of rail track, and the self-drive rail carts travelling along it, is spreading.

CHICKEN RUN: Above, centre, a popular new ride is the Chicken Run, named for the geese, turkeys and chickens that flock to be fed. D4810-06 HEADED FOR ADVENTURE: Top right, the view from the self-drive carts at Awakeri Rail Adventures. D4810-03

By Lorraine Wilson