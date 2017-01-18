Police appeal for gang clash footage

POLICE wish to speak with anyone who may have film recordings of the gang funeral procession that travelled from Kawerau to Whakatane yesterday afternoon.

Eastern Bay police acting area commander Senior Sergeant Richard Miller said the group of gang members involved in the motorcade were moved on from the Whakatane Crematorium without incident yesterday evening.

He said police were making ongoing inquiries after shots were fired at 2.15pm yesterday near the corner of Valley and Arawa roads, Whakatane.

Police were speaking to a number of people but charges had yet to be laid in relation to the incident.

Mr Miller said a 21-year-old man affiliated with the Out Back Blacks gang had been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in Whakatane District Court on January 24.

“If anyone has information that may help police in their investigation, we encourage them to contact Whakatane police on 07 3085255,” Mr Miller said.

Alternatively, people could contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Mr Miller said police believed there were “no ongoing concerns following this incident”.