Poroporo woman earns dame honour

FOR nearly half a century Georgina Kingi has been teaching girls from every iwi across the nation at St Joseph’s Maori Girls College in Hawke’s Bay.

For her contribution to education and Maori, Miss Kingi was made a dame companion in this year’s New Year Honours.

Miss Kingi calls Poroporo home and identifies with Ngati Pukeko, Taiwhakaea, Ngai-Tai and Ngati Awa.

She was taught at Poroporo School and her secondary education was with the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions, at St Joseph’s Maori Girls’ College.

Miss Kingi was one of three women in New Zealand to be made a dame in this year’s New Year Honours.

“Prior to teaching and subsequent to my years at Auckland University I was briefly with the Department of Education in vocational guidance,” she said.

“I returned to St Joseph’s in 1969 as assistant teacher in te reo. I was appointed principal in 1987 and like to return home as often as possible.”

Miss Kingi said she was humbled to receive the award and could only but repeat their well-known pepeha from Maoridom, “ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi engari ko taku toa he toa takitini”, meaning success is not the work of one, but the work of many.

“I am pleased to accept this honour on behalf of the many people who have supported and guided me in my work over the years.

“St Joseph’s is a national school and I am privileged to teach girls from every iwi around the motu.”

Miss Kingi said teaching could be very rewarding and fulfilling and, as principal at a boarding school, she believed one of her most important roles was also as pastoral care manager for the hostel.

Miss Kingi has worked to ensure the provision of quality education, and the teaching of te reo and tikanga Maori in the school.

She is a licensed Maori interpreter, a foundation member and former chairwoman of the Hawke’s Bay Maori Language Association, and has been a representative on the Maori syllabus committee.

She has been a member of principals’ associations since the 1980s and the Hawke’s Bay Catholic District Council.

In collaboration with the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council she arranged for St Joseph’s students to visit Hawke’s Bay’s sister city in China in a mutual cultural exchange.

Ms Kingi was made a companion of the Queen’s Service Order for public services in 2004.