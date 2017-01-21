AT 94, Dick Anstis appears to be in great shape. A lifetime of farming has kept him fit and eight children to raise has kept him busy.

The many photos on the walls of his “bachelor pad” tell of a large family, of which several generations are still very much part of the Opotiki community.

A portrait by talented grandson Mark Anstis shares wallspace with some landscape paintings by a neighbour, evocative of the area’s bush and rivers. Dick says he traded these for hay. “No GST involved.”

His parents moved from Taranaki to run dairy cattle on land at Waioeka. Dick was an only child. His mother died shortly after his birth, from an infection.

He has played a huge part in Opotiki’s development, though he is understated about the escapades and undertakings that have traced his 94 years. A life that has spanned so many changes in our world.

“I used to be on the council. In those days we used to have a raft race down the Waioeka, from the mouth of the gorge to the bar, every year.

That was good. We never drowned any one.”

While nursing his wife with Alzheimer’s he initiated the Alzheimer’s Society in the Eastern Bay. “I only stopped being a member of this organisation about 18 months ago,” he says.

He was at boarding school in New Plymouth, too young to join up when World War II broke out.

“I was interested in planes, and used to make model planes so I joined the Air Force at 18. My father was a returned serviceman (in the army) and he said, ‘for god sake keep out of the army’. He was in the first world war and things were pretty rough then.”

In the first few months of training the young recruits were placed at aerodrome defence stations around northland. The following quote from

Dick is taken from a biography, titled Quite Some Man, written in 2003.

“At Waipapakauri, just out of Kaitaia. I clocked up some jail time there – the only time I have been imprisoned. We were supposed to sit on our gun posts religiously all night, waiting for the Japs to come ashore, but we took it in turns to go down to the camp boozer.

“They checked up one night and I wasn’t there. Of course I was in the boozer, so they locked me up for a week. Ministry of Works boys built the jail and the bars were wide enough for a beer handle to slide through. My cell was next door to the boozer and my mates would come along and push a few handles through. I think I drank more beer when I was in jail than when I was on the outside.”

His first flying was in Tiger Moths based in Ashburton.

“Battling the Canterbury winds flying up the Rakaia Gorge. When we dropped down into the gorge where the wind was stronger than the

Tiger’s forward speed we would actually be going backwards. It was quite an experience being bounced around.”

Next, he was posted to Canada along with another 20 trainees to the Royal Air Force school in Calgary. “I wanted to fly single engine aircraft and be a pilot. Instead I became an instructor at 21 which I enjoyed.”

“They needed half a dozen instructors out of that course. I wound up as an instructor. I reckon it was having a name starting with A, everything is alphabetical in the forces, they took the As first.”

From Quite Some Man: “A close call while training in Canada. I hadn’t been flying Harvards long. I was in the air when a couple of feet of the propellor fell off. The plane nearly shook itself out of the sky.

After Canada he was stationed in many places all over England and in Scotland. Of a stay in Montrose, a little fishing village on the Scottish coast, he says:

“We didn’t get much flying in due to the Scotch mist that came in off the North Sea for about three months. Even the birds weren’t game enough to fly.”

While stationed for 12 months at Castlecombe in Wiltshire instructing in twin- engine aircraft.

“We trained a lot of fighter pilots as bomber command needed them. For a while I taught Polish pilots. One of them had a German Iron Cross.

He had been flying for the Germans and bailed out in the desert to join the Polish air force based in Britain.

“On another occasion while practising some low flying in an Oxford with an instructor mate, who was at the controls, he clipped the wing on a stone wall. I wasn’t strapped in as I should have been and was thrown 50 yards out of the damn thing into a paddock.

My mate, who was strapped in, was killed. I walked away without a scratch.”

He came home from England in September 1945, at the end of the war.

“I never quite made my 1000 [flying] hours. It used to be a big thing. I got to 960 hours, or something, then they dropped the atom bomb on Japan and it was all over.”

He returned to the family farm and married Norma, his fiancee, whose father owned the Ford garage in Opotiki. They settled into raising a family and running the dairy farm.

TALENT: Left, a portrait of Dick by grandson Mark Anstis. TRAINING CRAFT: A North American Harvard single engine Air Force training aircraft. Dick is piloting the aircraft from which this photograph was taken. Photo supplied LOVE OF FLYING: Dick Anstis, about to leave New Zealand for Canada in 1942 to train at the Royal Air Force School at Calgary. Photo supplied

By Dido Eden